President Cyril Ramaphosa extended condolences to families of ANC supporters killed in a bus crash

The fatal accident happened on their way home from the party's election manifesto launch in Durban

Ramaphosa promised the bereaved families that assistance and counselling would be available for them

President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the families of ANC supporters killed in a crash. Image: Alet Pretorius

MPUMALANGA - This past weekend, a fatal bus crash on the R33 near Dumbe claimed the lives of eight ANC supporters who were returning from the party's election manifesto launch in KwaZulu-Natal.

Cyril Ramaphosa visits bereaved families

According to SABCNews, President Cyril Ramaphosa and ANC officials went to Mayflower, Mpumalanga, to offer condolences to the deceased's families. They pledged their support from the party and provincial government.

Government departments, including Social Development, will provide assistance and counselling to those affected by the tragedy.

SA citizens extend condolences

The public is worried over frequent fatalities among attendees travelling to and from ANC events. In January, five ANC members were killed in a bus crash in Limpopo while en route to Mbombela Stadium.

See some comments below:

Nkosikho Mtshawe said:

"R.I.P comrades, may your spirit wake up on 29 May and make us honour your wishes for ANC to rule more years."

Anastacia Andy Tervin wrote:

"There was a bus crash to Mbombela stadium now this. Something is fishy."

Thato Makhobotloane posted:

"The second time people die coming from an ANC event in less than 4 months."

Khanyakwezwe Mtshali mentioned:

"This is a big sign that the ANC must give others a chance to lead. When they were having a rally in Mpumalanga people died, now innocent people died in KwaZulu-Natal."

Mike Bongani commented:

"I thought the stadium was full of ANC supporters from KZN."

