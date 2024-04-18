A question and answer session in Parliament revealed that 38,000 government workers earn six-figure salaries

The number of public servants earning over R1 million annually increased by almost 300% from 2014

South Africans were irked by the number of government employees earning more than a million and slammed them

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

SA was mad that government workers get paid a lot. Images: Kendal Swart and Westend61. The images are used for illustrative purposes only.

Source: Getty Images

CAPE TOWN – Under 40,000 government employees bag over R1 million annually, excluding benefits and perks.

Government employees earning millions

According to BusinessTech, the Public Service and Administration minister, Noxolo Kieviet, revealed during a Q&A with a parliamentary committee that 37,839 government employees earn up to R2,2 million annually. This means they could be taking home R180,000 per month. She also revealed that 55,000 public servants earn over R1 million annually.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

The latest Quarterly Employment Survey revealed that government employees who earn salaries at level 7 or above earn more than the average South African, who earns just over R26,000 per month.

Netizens are furious at salary revelations

South Africans on Facebook voiced their frustrations at how much government workers get paid.

Carlos Manuel Tavares said:

"No wonder the state of the country is as it is. It's time to vote. Let's remove them from the government, investigate their assets and prosecute them."

Logic Lighthouse sarcastically said:

"Earn more than the private sector with less education. Makes total sense."

Lance Arnolds said:

"But consultants are hired to do their jobs."

Patric Fieuw said:

"The ANC elite coin it while the country goes to waste."

TikTok content creator reveals government teachers' salary

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a woman revealed how much government school teachers earn.

She said a teacher earns R20,000 after deductions, compared to 2019, when they earned just under R40,000.

South Africans were livid as many believed teachers deserved to be paid more than they received.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News