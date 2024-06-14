Some MK Party members were left confused outside the KZN Legislature after finding out that their names were removed from the party’s MPL list

Nhlanhla Ngidi, Thulani Gamede, and Inkosi Nhlakanipho Maphumulo were left out of a revised MPL list

The affected members, including former KZN director-general Nhlanhla Ngidi, were reportedly unaware of the decision or the reasons behind it

Some MK Party members, including Thulani Gamede, were unknowingly removed from the KZN MPL list. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images.

A commotion erupted outside the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature in Pietermaritzburg after some MK Party members were reportedly missing from the party’s list of MPLs to be sworn in.

MK Party members sidelined

According to Scrolla.Africa, high-ranking MK Party members, including former KZN director-general Nhlanhla Ngidi, Thulani Gamede, and Inkosi Nhlakanipho Maphumulo, were removed from the Members of the Provincial Legislature list.

Gamede reportedly confirmed to the online publication that the trio was removed; however, he was unaware of the reasons behind the move:

“I came here prepared to be sworn in, and we later found that we had been removed from the list.”

New entrants on the list reportedly were Umsinga businessman Simanga Mabaso and the party’s official photographer, Simphiwe Moyo.

Netizens weigh in on KZN Legislature proceedings

Citizens following proceedings at the KZN legislature shared their views on social media.

@011Johnn said:

“Violence is their language.”

@shockwavedj_ added:

“The KZN legislature proceedings are VERY interesting ”

@zola_ni commented:

“They are dealing with MKP there by KZN legislature Eish, Chaos nje.”

@uMantuli_ said:

“KZN provincial legislature not living up to my expectations ”

@S0nOfTheSoil asked:

Why did MK attend the KZN legislature but refuse to attend the national assembly inauguration? Are they ok upstairs?

