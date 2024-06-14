DA’s Alan Winde Re-Elected As Western Cape Premier for a Second Term, SA Has Mixed Views
- The Democratic Alliance's (DA) Alan Winde will serve a second term as the first citizen of the Western Cape
- Winde was re-elected as the Premier on Thursday after raking in the majority of the votes during a secret ballot
- Mzansi had plenty to say about the development and took to the DA's social media pages to air their mixed views
CAPE TOWN — Democratic Alliance (DA) Member of the Provincial Legislature (MPL) Alan Winde is again the Western Cape Premier.
His party's performance in the regional vote in the May general elections ensured the DA cruised to victory to retain governance of South Africa's biggest provincial economy.
Winde wins vote to secure second term
Winde's second term in the hot seat began on Thursday when, at a secret ballot, the politician received 26 votes.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
African National Congress (ANC) MPL Khalid Sayed received 14 votes. Acting Western Cape Judge President Patricia Goliath swore in Winde and 42 other MPLs.
An upbeat Winde took to his @alan.winde Instagram account to announce the news, penning his oath of office.
The post read:
"I, Alan Richard Winde, solemnly affirm that I will be faithful to the Republic of South Africa and will obey, respect and uphold the Constitution and all other laws of the Republic.
"I undertake to hold my office as Premier with honour and dignity, to be a true and faithful counsellor [and] not to divulge directly or indirectly any secret matter entrusted to me.
"[I undertake] to perform the functions of my office conscientiously and to the best of my ability."
Praise and disdain from onlookers
Winde's party announced the news on its official X account, sparking varied responses from supporters and detractors.
Briefly News delved into the comments to reveal the interesting responses to the development.
@ALETTAHA wrote:
"Such excellent news for #CapeTown."
@KimArendse3 barked:
"Premier of George collapse."
@Sthe_Mdunyelwa offered:
"You lost that province!!"
Zille rubbishes claims DA-ANC will result in Ramaphosa's arrest
In related news, Briefly News reported that DA Federal Council chair Helen Zille has denounced a tweet for spreading fake news about the party.
It comes after an account, @Presidium_P, alleged that the DA planned to oust President Cyril Ramaphosa should a coalition between the two parties result in a government.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tshepiso Mametela Tshepiso Mametela is a seasoned journalist with eight years of experience writing for online and print publications. He is an evening/weekend editor at Briefly News. He was a general news reporter for The Herald, a senior sports contributor at Opera News SA, and a reporter for Caxton Local Media’s Bedfordview and Edenvale News and Joburg East Express community titles. He has attended media workshops, including the crime and court reporting one by the Wits Justice Project and Wits Centre for Journalism in 2024. He was a member of the Forum of Community Journalists (FCJ) from 2018 to 2020.