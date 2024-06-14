The Democratic Alliance's (DA) Alan Winde will serve a second term as the first citizen of the Western Cape

Winde was re-elected as the Premier on Thursday after raking in the majority of the votes during a secret ballot

Mzansi had plenty to say about the development and took to the DA's social media pages to air their mixed views

Alan Winde will serve a second term as the Premier of the Western Cape after scoring victory during a secret ballot. Image: ER Lombard/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

CAPE TOWN — Democratic Alliance (DA) Member of the Provincial Legislature (MPL) Alan Winde is again the Western Cape Premier.

His party's performance in the regional vote in the May general elections ensured the DA cruised to victory to retain governance of South Africa's biggest provincial economy.

Winde wins vote to secure second term

Winde's second term in the hot seat began on Thursday when, at a secret ballot, the politician received 26 votes.

African National Congress (ANC) MPL Khalid Sayed received 14 votes. Acting Western Cape Judge President Patricia Goliath swore in Winde and 42 other MPLs.

An upbeat Winde took to his @alan.winde Instagram account to announce the news, penning his oath of office.

The post read:

"I, Alan Richard Winde, solemnly affirm that I will be faithful to the Republic of South Africa and will obey, respect and uphold the Constitution and all other laws of the Republic.

"I undertake to hold my office as Premier with honour and dignity, to be a true and faithful counsellor [and] not to divulge directly or indirectly any secret matter entrusted to me.

"[I undertake] to perform the functions of my office conscientiously and to the best of my ability."

Praise and disdain from onlookers

Winde's party announced the news on its official X account, sparking varied responses from supporters and detractors.

Briefly News delved into the comments to reveal the interesting responses to the development.

@ALETTAHA wrote:

"Such excellent news for #CapeTown."

@KimArendse3 barked:

"Premier of George collapse."

@Sthe_Mdunyelwa offered:

"You lost that province!!"

Zille rubbishes claims DA-ANC will result in Ramaphosa's arrest

In related news, Briefly News reported that DA Federal Council chair Helen Zille has denounced a tweet for spreading fake news about the party.

It comes after an account, @Presidium_P, alleged that the DA planned to oust President Cyril Ramaphosa should a coalition between the two parties result in a government.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News