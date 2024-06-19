The Constitutional Court refused Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi's bid to have the ZEP ruling by the Gauteng High Court overturned

Motsoaledi's decision to terminate the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit was invalidated, and he fought in vain to overturn the rulings

Some applauded the Constitution's supremacy, and others were dissatisfied with the Constitutional Court's ruling

Aaron Motsoaledi failed to scrap the ZEP. Image: Mlungisi Louw/Volksblad/Gallo Images via Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, 's fight to terminate the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit has been dealt a severe blow.

Constitutional Court refuses Motsoaledi's bid

according to SABC News, the Constitutional Court refused Motsoaledi's bid to appeal the decision the Pretoria High Court made when it overruled his ZEP termination. The court also granted an interim interdict that stopped the government from detaining those possessing a ZEP.

Motsoaledi's battle to uphold the termination didn't end with the Pretoria High Court, as he escalated the matter to them. The SCA also dismissed his case with costs, and when he took it to the Constitutional Court, it dismissed it.

Some South Africans slammed the court

Some netizens on Facebook were unhappy with the Constitutional Court's decision.

Karabo Tshweu said:

"This Constitution sometimes is stupid."

Luvuyo Budaza said:

"Thank you, Motsoaledi, for doing your job. These stupid courts are cutting your arms."

Kay Gee asked:

"Why give so much power to judges?"

Others stood with the ConCourt

Kagiso Mmokwa said:

"The constitutional court has spoken. We must not be emotional when we decide on critical issues as a country. The rule of law will always prevail."

Baltimore Mabhena said:

"Well said. Guys, we must understand how the law works."

