The Premier of the Free State, MaQueen Letsoha-Mathae, surprised workers at a healthcare facility in the Free State with a surprise

She went undercover to investigate how citizens are treated and lambasted staff members in a viral video

She threatened to give them warnings, and South Africans called for them to be fired, criticising them for their poor service delivery

FREE STATE— The Premier of the Free State, MaQueen Letshoha-Mathae, was livid at the poor service delivery she received at a public healthcare facility while undercover.

Free State Premier goes undercover

@BafanaSurprise posted a video on X in which the Premier gave staff members of an unidentified public healthcare facility. In the video, she angrily blasts the staff for not practising the Batho Pele principles set out for public and private healthcare workers.

She demanded that the facility organise workshops for them to know how to treat patients better. She added that she did not have to announce herself as a Premier to receive quality service and threatened to give some staff members written warnings.

Watch the full video here:

SA calls for them to be axed

South Africans angrily demanded that those found to have provided poor service delivery should face the music.

Nonduku said:

''They must fire those nurses.''

Nasthi said:

''People are too relaxed in most public institutions. i guess it's the way they are being paid. Or nepotism, knowing that nothing will happen to them.''

Nubian Thati said:

''Unfortunately, this is everywhere in government facilities except for those that know when MECs do random visits."

Dark Berry said:

''This is the kind of leadership we are desperate for.''

Sheldon Cameron said:

''It's about time they are exposed.''

