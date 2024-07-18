The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology, Dr Blade Nzimande, has hit back against claims that the South African Communist Party benefitted from VBS Mutual Bank

The bank's former chairman, Tshifhiwa Matodzi, claimed VBS paid a R3 million bill for a conference the party held

South Africans were not stunned that Nzimande denied and some believed that he would not admit that the party could have benefitted

Blade Nzimande said VBS didn't settle the SACP's bill. Image: Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—Minister Blade Nzimande has distanced the South African Communist Party from the allegations that it benefitted from the VBS Mutual Bank looting.

Nzimande denies SACP received money from VBS

According to TimesLIVE, Nzimande, the SACP's national chairman, said the bank did not settle its bill for a 2018 conference that cost R3 million. Nzimande said the R3 million was not from VBS Mutual Bank but from a food company he did not name.

VBS Mutual Bank's former chairman, Tshifhiwa Matodzi, who was sentenced for his role in the looting, made claims about the SACP. In his explosive affidavit, he claimed he received a call from the SACP's Gauteng chair, Jacob Mamabolo, to settle the bill. Matodzi revealed that the money was paid to Birchwood Hotel in the guise of a food company.

South Africans side-eye Nzimande

Netizens on Facebook gave Nzimande a heavy side-eye.

Mandla Malandela said:

"Amabhungane's article that has VBS bank records should tell."

RSA Citizen was sarcastic:

"We believe everything you say, comrade. The banks could trace every cent if they were allowed to."

Paren Pillay said:

"Bring out the VBS proof of payment."

Umphando KA Darkie said:

"Do you think he is mampara to agree?"

Naas Dlamini said:

"Blade, the communist, is always in denial. Go ask Madishe of black refuse bag fame."

Former SACP's Limpopo chairperson demands that SACP must pay the VBS money back

Similarly, Briefly News reported that the party's former chairperson in Limpopo called for the party to pay the R3 million back.

He also called on Nzimande to resign as the party's national chairperson and issue a public apology.

