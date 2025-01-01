The spokesperson of the MK Party, Nhlamulo Ndhlela, defended himself against claims that he was involved in tender corruption

This was after Ndhlela's company collected debt for the South African Revenue Services when his uncle, Tom Moyane, was its commissioner

South Africans slammed Ndhlela and accused him of unduly benefitting from family relations with Moyane

MKP spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela defended himself against corruption claims involving Tom Moyane, his uncle. Images: Phill Magakoe / AFP via Getty Images and Gallo Images / The Times / Esa Alexander

JOHANNESBURG — MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela slammed South Africans for accusing him of tender corruption after it emerged that he received a tender from the South African Revenue Services when his uncle, Tom Moyane, was still its commissioner in 2016.

How Ndhlela got SARS contract

According to The Citizen, Ndhlela's company, Lekgotla Outsourcing, received a contract to collect R2.2 billion in debt taxpayers owed to SARS. At that time, Moyane, his uncle, was the commissioner of SARS. He said he competed for the debt collection tender like other companies, and receiving the tender did not hinge on his family ties with Moyane.

Ndhlela defends himself

Ndhlela, who recently slammed the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) for not honouring a contract the MKP had with them, said that Moyane was his reference to his CV and was not involved in debt collection as an accounting authority. He said his company did more than it was contracted to do.

"We collected over R300 million in three months," he said.

He added that he ended the contract himself, though he did not explain why. He said he is focusing on politics and his role as the spokesperson of the official opposition.

South Africans don't believe him

Netizens commenting on his tweet took his explanation with a grain of salt.

Minister without Portfolio asked:

"When bidding, did you declare that you are related to Tom Moyane, or must we ask SARS?"

Nyana ka Dakasefolweni asked:

"Who told you that an accounting authority and an accounting officer cannot coexist in an organisation?"

Michael A said:

"You sound guilty."

2025ClubWorldCupParticipant said:

"My guy, you knew you were using proximity when you were applying for those businesses at SARS."

Colonial Savage said:

"Drunk tweeting is not advisable."

Ndhlela resigns as MK Party MP

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Ndhlela confirmed that he would step down as a Member of Parliament for the MK Party. He said he wants to focus on his other roles within the party.

He noted that he wanted to pour more energy into his duties as a spokesperson and an official in the party's National High Command. South Africans suspected Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi would replace him.

