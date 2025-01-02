The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa wants to work with progressive parties to save the country

NUMSA doesn't believe things will improve with the Democratic Alliance in the Government of National Unity

South Africans slammed NUMSA's plans, saying that the unions have done little in the past to fix things

NUMSA has unveiled its plans to work with other progressive parties to lead the country, saying that they disapproved of the DA being in the GNU. Image: Sharon Seretlo/ Lefty Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) doesn’t believe things will improve in the country as long as the Democratic Alliance (DA) is part of the government.

The union disapproved of the African National Congress (ANC) governing alongside the DA, describing the DA as a “reactionary” party.

The South African Communist Party (SACP) has also criticised the ANC for it's working relationship with John Steenhuisen's party. The SACP plan to contest the 2026 Local Government Elections on its own as a result.

NUMSA made the comments during their New Year statement for 2025 on 31 December 2024.

NUMSA to engage with trade unions

In their statement, the union highlighted its plans to work with other trade unions in the country.

It added that the GNU would not liberate the working class while the DA was a part of it, and to curb this, they would create a united front of trade unions.

NUMSA explained that they would engage the trade union formations SAFTU, COSATU, NACTU, FEDUSA and Solidarity to tackle poverty, unemployment and inequality.

“With an organised and united working class which is acting in its own interests, we cannot be defeated. That is why we are prepared to take political risks once more,” the statement read.

NUMSA wants to work with progressive parties

The union added that they also wanted to assemble all progressive political parties that represent the biggest sections of the working class so they could lead the country as a unified force.

“The political parties we are referring to are the uMkhonto weSizwe Party, Economic Freedom Fighters, South African Communist Party, United Democratic Movement, Pan Africanist Congress of Azania, and African Transformation Movement. This also includes the ANC, which continues to be the majority party despite the drop in support.”

On 22 December 2024, Julius Malema said that the EFF would only join the GNU once the DA was no longer part of it.

South Africans shoot down NUMSA’s plans

Social media users weighed in on NUMSA’s plans, with many saying that the unions needed to stay out of politics.

Gerhardt Breytenbach said:

“If NUMSA is so clever, please tell me how you want to "liberate" the "working class"?”

Thole Lesilo Sothondose KaBhungane stated:

“These ones failed the workers.”

Seiso Mohlala added:

“NUMSA has been part and parcel of the ruling party for a very long time before deciding to become part of FEDUSA. They have participated in the destruction of our country's economy to almost junk status and making the country a failed state. There is no poverty that we blacks can be subjected to worse than the one brought by Numsa and FEDUSA.”

Romano Margon said:

“NUMSA is a joke. Looking after lining their own pockets.”

Ndouvhada Dominate added:

“DA was not part of GNU for 20 years but still there was no liberation.”

Russell Narunsky stated:

“Yeah, because the ANC and the trade unions have done a great job in liberating the masses ne.”

Peter Gillham said:

“The unions are determined to collapse the country.”

SACP criticises DA's involvement in GNU

Like NUMSA, the South African Communist Party is also unhappy with the DA's involvement in the GNU.

Briefly News reported that the party claimed the DA in the GNU was a bad thing for the country.

South Africans shot down the SACP's claims, saying that they were still living in the past.

Source: Briefly News