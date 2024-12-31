The South African Communist Party (SACP) has once again thrown shade at the Democratic Alliance

The SACP claims that having the DA in the Government of National Unity was a bad thing for the country

South Africans shot down the SACP's claims, saying that they were still living in the past

The SACP has criticised the DA’s inclusion in the GNU, saying that the party's influence will lead to state-owned institutions being sold to the private sector. Image: Fani Mahuntsi/ Leon Sadiki

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—The South African Communist Party (SACP) doesn’t like the Democratic Alliance (DA).

The SACP has often complained about the party’s inclusion in the Government of National Unity (GNU) and continues to do so.

During its year-end statement, the SACP expressed concern that the DA's presence in government would lead to the privatisation of state-owned institutions.

SACP criticises DA’s inclusion in GNU

In a lengthy statement, in which they also addressed the lack of economic progress, the SACP also touched on the DA.

Describing it as being right-wing and neo-liberal, the SACP said it was disappointing that neo-liberal ideologies and policies have infiltrated the State.

“The imperialist forces and both the domestic and foreign sections of capital promote this agenda and seek direct control of our country’s policy space through the right-wing, neo-liberal DA,” it said.

The SACP claimed this was done so imperial forces could capture state-owned network infrastructure sectors such as electricity generation, railways, ports and foundational telecoms infrastructure.

What you need to know about the SACP and GNU

Social media criticises SACP’s comments

Social media users weren’t impressed with the SACP’s comments, with many saying that they were unhappy because they didn’t have things their own way like they did when the ANC had majority control.

Denis Coyne said:

“Still living in the past.”

Norah Bango added:

“Unable to steal under the GNU, I see.”

Paul Marsden stated:

“The SACP and all its 17 members. What a laugh.”

@Denver172273091 said:

“I'm actually glad they've decided to contest the 2026 local election so that they can see firsthand how irrelevant and kak they are.”

@KlevaBlac added:

“DA is in government while the SACP is busy whining.”

@Denver172273091 said:

The SACP doesn't exist anymore. They bring absolutely nothing to the table.”

SACP boycotts GNU celebrations

Briefly News reported on October 14 that the SACP boycotted the African National Congress' GNU celebrations.

The party expressed unhappiness with the GNU and chose not to attend the 100 days of the GNU event.

The SACP is unhappy with the Freedom Front Plus and DA's inclusion in the new government.

