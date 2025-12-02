National Assembly Approves New Committee To Oversee Presidency

Members of Parliament voted and agreed that the Presidency will be subjected to a committee that will oversee it

National Assembly approved the Committee and laid out its functions, which include budgets for the Presidency

South Africans were uncomfortable with the Committee, and many questioned its function and scope

A Committee was approved to oversee the Presidency.

PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE — South Africans debated the effectiveness of a Committee to oversee the Presidency. This was after the National Assembly approved the Committee.

According to SABC News, Parliament held a sitting on 2 December 2025, where it adopted a report of the Rules Committee. The committee established the Committee. The uMkhonto weSizwe Party objected to the adoption of the report. The Committee is expected to begin its work in 2026.

Role of the Presidency Committee

The report stated that the Presidency's committee will focus on the administration and budget of the office of the Presidency. It is also expected to call a member of the cabinet to account for an action. It will also function similarly to a Portfolio Committee. However, the Committee can call the Deputy President and the President once a year to discuss matters of national and international importance as well as policy.

Cyril Ramaphosa will soon answer to a Committee.

Bills approved in Parliament in 2025

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the controversial Expropriation Act into law in January 2025. The law was passed after a five-year consultation process, which also included parliamentary deliberation. Ramaphosa signed the bill despite opposition from parties like the democratic Alliance and the Economic Freedom Fighters.

Cabinet also approved the Employment Bill, which is aimed at regulating the number of foreign nationals employed in the country. Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni announced the Cabinet's decision on 29 May 2025.

South Africans disapprove

Netizens shared their views on the Committee.

Dumsani Sokhela asked:

"So Cyril will account to a committee made of GNU members?"

Seruli Yunusu said:

"I hope the committee doesn't contradict the Constitution, which gives the President all the powers."

Mabetha Khotsiauhone Na Mulisa said:

"Why aren't politicians who commit crimes not arrested like poor people? All South Africans are still waiting for the action that will be taken about the Zondo Commission."

Others were happy

Malome Kagiso said:

"Oh, good. Cyril needs direct supervision. We can't go on like this."

Philani T Ncube said:

"Finally, this government has agreed to do the right thing."

