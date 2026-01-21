A TikTok video broke down the new salaries of South African politicians after President Ramaphosa approved a 3.8% raise

The increase applies to ministers, MPs, and provincial office-bearers, while judges and traditional leaders received slightly more

Many viewers were frustrated, feeling the salary adjustments ignored the challenges facing everyday workers

The clip about ministers getting a salary increase went viral for highlighting the contrast between political salaries and the cost of living for ordinary South Africans.

On 20 January 2026, TikTok user thabo_baloyi posted a video breaking down the recent salary increases for South African public office-bearers. In the video, he reacted to the 3.8% raise approved by President Cyril Ramaphosa, explaining how ministers, Members of Parliament, and premiers would benefit. The President’s decision follows recommendations from the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office-Bearers, which initially suggested a 4.1% increase. The final determination applied 4.1% to judges, magistrates, traditional leaders, and independent constitutional institutions, while ministers, MPs, and provincial office-bearers received 3.8%. The move was set to take effect from 1 April 2026, sparking immediate discussion across social media platforms.

The salary increments reflect an ongoing effort to balance public office remuneration with national budget constraints. The Commission considers factors such as the responsibilities of office-bearers, inflation, state resources, and public service salary levels. For instance, the Speaker of the National Assembly will see an increase of R120,257, reaching R3,284,911, while a regular MP’s salary will rise by R48,432 to R1,322,968. These adjustments, while seemingly modest in percentage terms, translate into significant annual amounts for office-bearers, highlighting the divide between political salaries and average South African earnings.

Public office salaries spark nationwide debate

User thabo_baloyi’s TikTok video quickly went viral as it laid out the new figures in a clear, relatable way. Many viewers engaged with the post because it highlighted the contrast between government remuneration and rising living costs for ordinary South Africans. The combination of detailed numbers and the presenter’s authentic reaction made the clip widely shareable, sparking discussion among people who feel the increase was untimely, given the current economic climate.

The reaction to the video showed widespread frustration, with viewers pointing out that the 3.8% raise does little to address the struggles of everyday workers. Many expressed disappointment that while politicians received substantial salary bumps, ordinary South Africans face rising food and fuel prices. The discussion highlighted growing concerns over economic inequality and the perception that government decisions often prioritise officials over citizens. The video left a clear impression that salary increments for public office-bearers remain a highly sensitive issue in Mzansi.

Here's what Mzansi said

Zamaphathwa Phathwa said:

“And we are still unemployed. 😭😭”

Wawa wrote:

“Teachers, nurses and policemen get no increase.”

John commented:

“While the minimum wage is under R4000, people can’t even pay rent, while these ministers get paid for doing absolutely nothing. 💯”

Kathy said:

“We need a complete overhaul in this country. I’m gatvol.”

J.T highlighted:

“How are these people over 60 still in jobs while SA youths can’t get jobs?”

Theinquisitiveyou added:

“We as a working class are definitely a joke, neh.”

Zeezers said:

“We are not angry enough as a country. 😂”

Ziggy Ballz said:

“Why should ministers receive salary increases when South Africa already has one of the biggest cabinets in the world? That money could have been better spent on police officers, nurses, teachers and emergency workers who actually keep the country running.”

