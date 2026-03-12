The African National Congress (ANC) has appointed Dr. Nobuhle Nkabane as the Deputy Chief Whip, an appointment she accepted

Nkabane disappeared from public office after she resigned from her position as the Minister of Higher Education

South Africans questioned the move as some demanded that she be held accountable for alleged corruption

PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE— South Africans were stunned that the former Higher Education Minister, Dr Nobuhle Nkabane, resurfaced as the African National Congress’s Deputy Chief Whip months after President Cyril Ramaphosa fired her in 2025. Nkabane was happy that she would return to power.

The ANC posted an announcement on its ANC Parliament Facebook page on 12 March 2026. In the post, the ANC congratulated Nkabane on her appointment. The party also listed her qualifications, which include a PhD from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, and an Honours and Master's from the same university.

Nkabane welcomes the appointment

Nkabane shared her excitement on her Dr. Nobuhle Nkabane Facebook page. She said that she accepted the appointment with a deep sense of humility.

"I would like to sincerely thank the ANC for entrusting me with such a significant responsibility. I accept this deployment with humility and a deep sense of duty to serve the organisation and the people of South Africa," she said.

What happened to Nkabane?

The axe fell on Nkabane after she came under fire for scrapping the appointment of chairpersons for Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETA) on 16 May 2025. She was accused of nepotism and a lack of transparency after the nominated persons were linked to the African National Congress.

Ramaphosa demanded a full report from Nkabane over her conduct in Parliament after she went viral for chewing gum when she appeared before the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education on 30 May. She also declined to respond to a question about the definition of a credible SETA chairperson candidate and said that the definition can be found on Google or Wikipedia. Ramaphosa requested that she provide him with a detailed report on her decorum in Parliament during the sitting.

The President fired her on 21 July after facing pressure from opposition parties in Parliament, including the Democratic Alliance, which opened a case against her. Her failure to appear before the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education to account for the SETA board selection process poured fuel on the fire, leading to her dismissal.

Some South Africans are fuming

Some netizens commenting on the ANC’s post did not hold back in their scathing criticism of the appointment. Others were in support of her return to Parliament.

Rodney Thorne said:

“This looks like a favour for a favour!”

Elias Makau added:

“When the decision-makers don’t bear the consequences, bad decisions multiply.”

Loyiso Bond Stonga was displeased.

“The ANC fires you as a minister who was appointing friends, and then rewards you by appointing you as the Deputy Chief Whip.”

Mnqobi Manqoba Nqobani Mkhatshwa was sarcastic.

“Congratulations, Doctor Bubblegum. The same one who said the Portfolio Committee Chairperson must check the definition on Google. One bubblegum, one family.”

Others congratulated her on her appointment

Klasa Dot ZA said:

“Jealous down! Amongst the many formidable lionesses of our movement that the chaotic opposition lot can only dream of because they have absolutely nothing.”

Madamx Msuthu was excited:

“Congratulations, Hlehle, on your new responsibilities.”

Kopo Motshegwa remarked:

“The leadership of our very own organisation, the ANC. Congratulations.”

Nobuhle Nkabane blames forces for dismissal

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Nkabane blamed the alleged forces on the ground for her dismissal. She said that there were forces out to get her.

She said on 22 July 2025 that she was not shocked by her dismissal and added that she was glad she served as a minister. She remarked that she was not given a chance to clear her name.

