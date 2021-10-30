Malema calls Ramaphosa the devil and urges them to consider this on 1 November

EFF leader Julius Malema reminded EFF supporters about how Ramaphosa closed churches during the lockdown, calling him the devil

South Africans head to the polls on Monday to vote in the local elections and Malema reminded them of the ANC's perceived failures

The EFF are rounding off their election campaign and are trying to win a few more hearts and minds

EFF leader Julius Malema told party supporters that they must not forget the ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa is the devil.

He urged South Africans to keep that in mind when they visit the polling stations to vote for candidates in the local elections.

Julius Malema calls President Cyril Ramaphosa the devil ahead of elections. Photo credit: @EFFSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

Malema reminded voters that Ramaphosa closed churches during the Covid 19 lockdown.

The EFF has kicked off the final round of campaigning as the nation heads to the polls on Monday.

Malema spoke to party members and told them how humbled he was by their dedication and hard work.

