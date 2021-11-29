President Cyril Ramaphosa says that we can expect a new wave of coronavirus infections in just a couple of weeks

Ramaphosa says this information should not come as a surprise to South Africans because scientists predicted a fourth wave some time ago

South Africans are suspicious about the news and many are highlighting that the fourth wave appears to have "waited" for the elections to pass

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says it is only a matter of time before the fourth wave of coronavirus infections hits South Africa.

Addressing the nation on Sunday, 28 November, Ramaphosa stated that the new Covid19 variant, Omicron, proves that in a few weeks' time, we will see an exponential rise in the number of infections.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says a fourth wave of Covid19 infections could happen in the next few weeks. Image: GCIS/Flickr

Ramaphosa explained that within a week, the positivity rate in Covid19 infections went from 2% to 9%. He went on to say that the rise in infections within a short space in time was concerning, according to eNCA.

Ramaphosa added that South Africans should not be shocked by the fact a fourth wave is on the cards because experts have been warning the country that a fourth wave was to be expected in December, reports News24.

He added that experts such as data modellers and epidemiologists predicted that the fourth wave of infections was expected to hit in early December, so the impending rise of infections should not be a surprise.

Ramaphosa went on to say while the emergences of Omicron is of great concern, South Africa has the tools to fight infections and that includes Covid19 vaccinations. He urged all citizens to get the jab to protect themselves and others.

South Africans weigh in Ramaphosa's address of the nation

Social media users shared their opinions of the fourth wave and Ramaphosa's address of the nation. Briefly News put together a few of their comments below:

@ratinaflat said:

"...and so the planned pandemic continues with 'variants' that they say they have discovered from a 'virus' they haven't even isolated or purified. NO scientific paper on this earth can show this 'virus' exists, just cartoon images on the TV screen."

@anjalinayar7 said:

"That 4th wave was supposed to be here oct nov but then the 4th wave said guys have your elections il come later that 4th wave."

@RoyTthethinker said:

"After the 4th wave, brace up for the 5th. Like global warming, this pandemic is irreversible. Infectious epidemic diseases that are virulent & devastating were predicted to happen before the return of Jesus Christ in Luke 21:1 These are just forerunner signs of His return."

@RSurtur said:

"Omicron has been chilling during the elections "

Lockdown not necessary as 4th wave approaches, say experts as Gauteng figures rise

Briefly News previously reported that Professor Mosa Moshabela from the University of KwaZulu-Natal's Vaccinology department says that it may not be necessary for South Africa to enter into a lockdown as the fourth wave approaches.

The fourth wave of Covid-19 is predicted to sweep South Africa from either mid-December 2021 or early January 2022. According to Joe Phaahla, South Africa's health minister, the fourth wave should be the mildest one South Africa has experienced so far.

Phaahla said that despite this, the government is monitoring the number of infections and hospital admissions and will adjust restrictions if need be. As 40% of South Africans are vaccinated, the fourth wave should be less severe.

