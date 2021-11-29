Oscar Pistorius has been transferred from Pretoria, Gauteng to an Eastern Cape prison to begin his parole process

Pistorius and Reeve Steenkamp's parents will begin victim-offender dialogue, which is part of Pistorius' rehabilitation

Some South Africans feel it is a little bit too soon for the parole process to begin, while others hope Pistorius knows how lucky he is

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

GQEBERHA - Convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius has been transferred to a prison facility in the Eastern Cape. Pistorius was serving his sentence at a correctional facility in Tshwane and is not being kept at a facility in Gqeberha.

The Department of Correctional Services says the move to Gqeberha is part of the process for Pistorius' parole proceedings.

Oscar Pistorius and the Steenkamp family will soon begin the victim-offender dialogue as his parole process begins. Image: Themba Hadebe

Source: Getty Images

Pistorius is said to be eligible for parole after serving 13 years for shooting and killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine's Day, according to News24.

The DCS's spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo says Pistorius was moved so that he could be closer to Steenkamp's parents. The Steenkamps and Pistorius are scheduled to begin a victim-offender dialogue.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The conversation is part of Pistorius' rehabilitation, and he will have to admit his wrongdoing to Steenkamp's parents as well as the rest of society.

Nxumalo says they do not know how long the process will take and the internal process cannot be discussed to share with the public.

He adds that there is no guarantee that Pistorius will be granted parole despite Steenkamp's parents agreeing to meet with him, according to SowetanLIVE.

South Africans weigh in

Social media users have shared their thoughts about Pistorius being moved to Gqeberha, here's what they had to say:

@AkhonaCarol said:

"This is too soon."

@AsemahleMak said:

"This 1 really got off lightly for his crime. He better thank God for the grace & mercy he was shown."

@NdodaYangaKhona said:

"Pistorius scored an a-lister and just couldn't believe it. Wonder what his other options looked like if he had any of them."

@bmw330d123 said:

"When you are priviledged you get away with murder."

@mpumymashele said:

"His gun licence must be revoked and he must have family support because you never heal from the trauma of killing someone so chances are he might be suicidal. He needs to find closure in order to heal from this pain he went through. I know he is the murderer but he is human."

@MyezaNdurh said:

"Murder should be lifetime because the person they killed doesn't wake up when they are free."

@piet_se said:

"I don't think he's going to look like this once he's released. Most likely bald/grey, overweight, unhealthy."

@ZaDiesel44 said:

"When he correctly pronounces PE's new name, will he then be released?"

Steenkamp family say due process was not followed

Briefly News previously reported that the Steenkamps’ legal representative, Tanya Koen, says the DCS had not informed Steenkamp's parents about Pistorius' parole process.

Koen says the parole board began the process without the knowledge of the Steenkamp family, according to SABC News.

Steenkamp's parents say they are prepared to engage in a victim-offender dialogue as part of the parole process.

Source: Briefly.co.za