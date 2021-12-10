The National Consumer Commission has launched an investigation into the Howe Instant Noodles brand which was eaten by children who recently died

At least five children in the Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga provinces mysteriously died after consuming a packet of noodles

South Africans are demanding justice for the children and are calling for arrests to be made if the brand is responsible

JOHANNESBURG - Howe Instant Noodles brand is under investigation for being responsible for the deaths of three children in the Eastern Cape and two others in Mpumalanga last month.

The National Consumer Commission stated that the company behind the brand, Grandisync CC, is being probed for supplying gods that are unsafe for human consumption. The company is based in Uitenhage in the Eastern Cape.

Howe Instant Noodles is being fingered as the brand that might have been responsible for the deaths of at least five children. Images: Getty Images

The NCC says samples of the noodles have been taken in for testing and they are still awaiting results of the lab tests to determine if there was any wrongdoing on Grandisync CC's side, reports eNCA.

The company may be subjected to a fine if they are found guilty of supplying contaminated goods, says the NCC.

Business Insider reports that Howe Instant Noodles retail for just under R3 per packet with most retailers selling them at R2.90 each. The company is owned by Feng Chen, who also owns three other companies.

One of the companies owned by Cheng offered free diapers to mothers of newborn babies in 2015. The diapers had to be collected at the same address listed as the manufacturing plant of Howe Instant Noodles.

South Africans shaken by the deaths of children after eating noodles

Taking to social media, South Africans shared their thoughts about the noodles scandal. Many find it incredibly sad that children died as a result of eating noodles.

Here are some of their comments:

Double tragedy: eMbalenhle siblings mysteriously die after consuming noodles

Briefly News previously reported that two siblings from the eMbalenhle township of Mpumalanga died mysteriously shortly after each consuming a packet of instant noodles on 9 November.

Although the children's deaths are still being investigated after police opened inquest dockets, their mother, Matlatsi Makofane, believes Thato, 9, and, Keamoketswe, 13, may have reacted badly to the noodles they ate.

Ridge Times reported that before leaving for school on the morning of the incident, the two sat down for their noodles breakfast.

