Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has continued to express her admiration for President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine

Zuma-Sambudla came under severe scrutiny online after claiming that South Africans do not recognise President Cyril Ramaphosa as their leader

Many netizens felt that it was wrong of Zuma-Sambudla to speak on behalf of all South Africans because everyone has different views

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, the daughter of former president Jacob Zuma, does not care about the criticism she received for supporting Russian President Vladimir Putin after Russia invaded Ukraine yesterday (24 February).

Zuma-Sambudla referred to Putin as the "President of the world" and applauded his leadership during the Russia-Ukraine conflict. She also compared Putin to President Cyril Ramaphosa and said that Ramaphosa would embarrass South Africa if he got the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) involved.

Ukraine and Russia have had quite tense relations for several years, which came to a boiling point when Russia sent troops into Ukraine and fired rockets at strategic sites, TimesLIVE reports. Putin referred to it as a "special military operation."

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla says she will continue to support President Putin. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans call Zuma-Sambudla out on social media

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Zuma-Sambudla posted several tweets in which she claims that South Africans do not recognise Ramaphosa as their president and that Putin and Zuma are the only two true leaders in the eyes of South Africans.

Many South Africans responded to her tweets to share their opinions. Briefly News rounded up some of them here:

@NdizwoneM said:

"People marched against Jacob Zuma because he was corrupt!"

@Molemole_Ramz shared:

"Don’t include all South Africans, talk for yourself! Some recognise Ramaphosa!"

@Shabisto12 remarked:

"That's the only person who can call Putin and he will answer. Your father is a 'has been.' He will be blue ticked."

@CliffordMokoen9 believes:

"Well, you are not from South Africa, you are actually from the country called Nkandla, simple."

@labi125 said:

"Shame...this one is craving the wasted 9 years of the Zuma presidency."

Duduzile Zuma gets dragged for supporting Vladimir Putin: "Tread carefully"

In earlier news about this incident, Briefly News reported that former President Jacob Zuma's daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, has again come under fire for taking a controversial stance on social media.

This time, Zuma-Sambudla took to social media to show her support for Russian President Vladimir Putin in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, 24 February, Russian troops invaded Ukrainian cities at the command of Putin. In an impromptu television address, Putin stated that Russia would retaliate should anyone try to stop forces from invading Ukraine.

Source: Briefly News