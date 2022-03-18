Covicted murderer Zola Tongo has been granted parole following the killing of Swedish tourist Anni Dewani

Tongo had pleaded guilty to the murder and other charges after being granted a plea agreement in 2010

South Africans are frustrated with the justice system and say the law seems to favour criminals and not victims

CAPE TOWN - Zola Tongo, the man who has been convicted of killing Swedish tourist Anni Dewani while she was vacationing in Cape Town for her honeymoon in 2010 has been granted parole after being in prison for almost 12 years.

Tongo was hired by Dewani's husband Shrien to drive the couple around the mother city while they were in town. Tonga was given an 18-year sentence after he plead guilty on charges of kidnapping, murder, robbery and defeating the ends of justice.

In his plea that led to his conviction, Tongo stood by the fact he was hired by Dewani's husband to carry out the henious crime and received payments from Shiren.

He also stated that he was not actually present when Dewani was shot dead on 7 December, 2010, according to News24.

Dewani's husband was arrested for being part of the conspiracy to kill his wife, however, he was acquitted due to insufficient evidence. He was then allowed to leave South Africa and return to the United Kingdom as free man.

Parole board gives reasons for Tongo's parole

The acting chairperson of the West Coast management area parole board, Reynold Sedeman says Tongo appeared before the parole board on Thursday, 17 March. Sedeman says after making submissions fro his release, the board decided to let him out on parole on Friday.

Sedeman says the board made the decision based on a number of factors that include, his good behaviour in prison, the board also weighed up all the facts of the case in addition to his submissions, reports TimesLIVE.

Sedeman also stated that while in prison, Tongo actively participated in rehabilitation programmes which include anger management, restorative justice and basic computer literacy. Tongo's parole officially starts on 21 June, 2021 and ends on 6 June, 2028.

South Africans weigh in on Tongo's release on parole

@LadySkollie said:

"I believe in an eye for an eye. Imagine Zola Tongo is coming out in June, Shrien Dewani never spent 1 day in a jail. Invest in revenge rather than pay for a lawyer and never trust SAPS. "

@kanniekaknie said:

"Zola Tongo was NOT the mastermind. The mastermind was Shrien Dewani. Tongo was the paid hitman."

@mashoodoZ said:

"The parole system favors the criminals, our laws need an overhaul, I mean a person can be convicted for several criminal acts and the prosecutor will insist that the sentences run concurrently to ensure that the criminal get parole. "

@BongzTheGreat said:

"Has he served the 18 years? Nc nc nc our justice system doesn't value human life... it values those who take life.. what's next? Luyanda Bhota and Sandile Mantsoe will be back amongst us in the next 7 years?"

@DaveThipe said:

"If you did this crime in the US you would never see your freedom again..here, correctional services is failing victims over and over again ‍♂️."

@Nobuhle8230 said:

"Aowa guys but this is not right, kanjani manje.... This justice system makes me doubt our government even more daily."

@TheDefector_ said:

"The case that taught us the brilliance of using hitmen to cover up murder and leaving no trace of evidence but inadmissible hearsay. Shirien Dewani did this immaculately!"

