Five members from an Inanda family of 10 have been found, while five others members are still missing

The fifth body belonging to the family was identified at Empophomeni near the Mzinyathi Falls in Inanda

The death toll from the torrential rains, floods and landslides has passed 440 as search and rescue missions continue

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

KWAZULU-NATAL - Residents in the flood ravished KwaZulu-Natal have begun finding bodies of their loved ones as the rains subsided. Five members from a family of 10 have been found, while five others remain unaccounted for.

People have been searching for their family members who had been swept away during the flood in Inanda. The death toll from the torrential rains, floods and landslides has passed 440, with several people still missing.

Rescue missions continue throughout KwaZulu-Natal as residents are desperate to find their loved ones. Image: Guillem Sartorio/Getty

Source: Getty Images

The fifth body belonging to the family was identified at Empophomeni, according to News24. A resident who lived near Nthungwane River, David Teka recalled the horrific night which claimed the lives of many of his friends and neighbours. He said the floods sounded like the ocean.

The community was forced to conduct search and rescue operations as no officials came forward to assist them, the Daily Maverick reported.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Bulelani Ngaleka was another victim of the floods whose body has not yet been recovered. His mother Nkosazane and two children have also been swept away in the flood. Another resident, Nokulunga Makhoba managed to get her children to safety before she was gone forever. At least 33 homes were destroyed in the area and residents have been housed at a community hall.

South Africans rally behind KZN

@NkosiTheGreat said:

“There was just something supernatural about these KZN floods.”

@JobseekerSa posted:

“May the Lord be with KwaZulu-Natal and her people.”

@AbZA687 commented:

“Does anyone even understand what a mess South Africa would be in if organisations like @GiftoftheGivers didn’t exist?”

@Nemza007 wrote:

“This disaster has ruined and taken so many lives and I can't hope to know what all the affected families are going through right now. My sincere condolences to every family that's lost loved one/s.”

@the_gregdavies stated:

“You have to worry about SA when the first thing the government says after a disaster is don’t worry this time we promise not to steal the money.”

@RevMeshoe added:

“As a result of the #KZNFloods2022 many people have lost loved ones, and many more have been severely impacted. Our thoughts and prayers go out to them all during this very difficult time.”

@MbusiswaZ commented:

"It is heartbreaking."

KZN floods: Family pleads with government to help them find 10 missing loved ones

Briefly News also reported that a family from the uMzinyathi area, Inanda, in KwaZulu-Natal has been left devastated after 10 loved ones were washed away as a result of the devastating floods. The Mdlalose family is struggling to find the bodies of their loved ones and is desperately looking for help to find their remains in the river they were washed away in.

Speaking to News24, the family says they are yet to receive assistance from the authorities to help them find their relatives. The family has since made the decision to send nine family members to go out and search for the missing individuals.

While describing their harrowing experience, Amanda Acheampong a member of the Mdlalose family, says their neighbour's house was the first to collapse which then resulted in their house collapsing. Acheampong says four family members were washed away to the river bank while the others were swept into the river. She added that not receiving help from the government has been devastating for them. The lack of assistance and compassion from local government and officials have been exceptionally devastating," said Acheampong.

Source: Briefly News