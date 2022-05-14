Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is being honoured by his old school, Greys Boy High School, the school is renaming the main field after him

The Phillip Field will be renamed the Siya Kolisi Field in recognition of Kolisi's contribution to rugby and the school

Kolisi shared a video of himself at his old school singing the school's anthem and his fans took to the comment section to share their reactions

Siya Kolisi returned to Grey Boys High School where he was being honoured for his contribution to rugby and the school. The school changed the name of the main rugby field, Philip Field to the Siya Kolisi Field.

Siya Kolisi was honoured by his old school, Greys Boy High School after they renamed their main field after him. Photo credit:@siyakolisi

Rugby has returned as a fixture after Covid-19 rules were relaxed to allow contact sports to be played in schools again.

Kolisi shared a touching video on his Instagram page of himself singing the school's anthem.

Kolisi matriculated from the Gqebera-based school back in 2009 and was a prominent player in the school's first team.

Social media users reacted to the video and the news that the field would be named in his honour

pastorwill.i.am:

"Legend Congratulations on the field being named after you. Well deserved. Keep pushing our beautiful country forward "

imnotlucas_69:

"It was so nice shaking your hand and having a nice conversation with you and love that you are so a down to earth person and such a genuinely nice guy❤️"

healthmanmark:

"You’re a true legend Siya! I’m a proud old boy as well "

laneilleschmidt:

"Keep doing what you doing Siya, nobody is perfect, BUT God put you here for a reason. Keep moving forward with your precious family"

