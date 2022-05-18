A Western Cape judge asked Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's lawyer if she was accusing Chief Justice Raymond Zondo of lying

The high court is hearing the Mkhwebane's application to prevent the Parliament Committee from impeaching her

Mkhwebane's lawyer, advocate Dali Mpofu said the court is dealing with the biggest scandal it has ever seen

JOHANNESBURG - Judge Nathan Erasmus who is presiding over Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's matter at the Western Cape high court questioned if her lawyer was accusing Chief Justice Raymond Zondo of lying.

The court is hearing the Public Protector’s application for an interdict that will prohibit the Parliament Committee from continuing with her impeachment and prevent President Cyril Ramaphosa from suspending her.

A Western Cape judge questioned if Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's lawyer implied that Chief Justice Raymond Zondo was lying. Image: Phill Magakoe/ The Times & Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick

Source: Getty Images

Judge Erasmus’ comments came after Mkhwebane's lawyer, advocate Dali Mpofu said an SMS sent by Legal Analyst Ismail Abramjee to Parliament's counsel, advocate Andrew Breitenbach, was the biggest scandal in the courts.

The SMS in question was sent in April and Abramjee apparently predicted that Mkhwebane's initial application to the Constitutional Court for a reversal of its decision would not be heard, News24 reported.

Abramjee said he was sharing confidential information at the time. A week after the SMS emerged the Constitutional Court declared that it would not hear the application.

Mpofu said when Zondo was discussing the matter at Constitutional Court he did not give a clear answer about why a decision was not taken. Mpofu denied calling Zondo a liar.

According to IOL, Mkhwebane's lawyer said Ramaphosa and Zondo were victimising her and that she was just trying to do her job.

