The Economic Freedom Fighters celebrated Africa Day but marching to the French Embassy in Pretoria

Members of the party said Africa is not a junior in global affairs and that people must stand up for African affairs

EFF's National Spokesperson said France has been a “festering parasite” within the African political body

PRETORIA - The Economic Freedom Fighters kicked off its Africa Day celebrations and made a commitment to fight against France’s interference in the continent.

Members of the political party marched to the French Embassy in Pretoria on Wednesday 25 May to protest against the country’s “micromanagement” of African affairs.

National Spokesperson of the EFF Sinawo Thambo said Africa is not a junior in global affairs and that people must stand up for African affairs in economic, cultural, and politically sectors. He said France has been a “festering parasite” within the political body of Africa, SABC News reported.

Leader of the political party Julius Malema also commented on the matter:

“African countries that were under French colonial rule are forced to pay colonial taxes,” he said.

According to a post on Twitter, Malema also shared that African countries currently pay more billions to the French treasury annually.

SA reacts

Social media users support the EFF’s mandate and believe that Africa should be a free nation:

@PMuzumi said:

“This is totally unacceptable & should be discontinued with immediate effect.”

@AfricaBestLife wrote:

“France is a racist monster and must be exposed for the centuries of extortion and oppression of Black people in Haiti and Africa.”

@sayyourss commented:

“Africa is fully behind you... we move.”

@mny_mrk added:

“If it can be done in Europe, it can be done in the entire continent of Africa. Free movement, and trade = prosperity.”

