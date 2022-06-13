A Lithuanian actress, Ieva Andrejevaite, has been deported from South Africa for lying about her asylum status

CAPE TOWN - A Lithuanian actress, Ieva Andrejevaite, has been banned from visiting South Africa for five years after fabricating a story and claiming that she wanted to apply for asylum due to the Russian war in Ukraine.

The Department of Home Affairs deported the actress, and she was declared an “undesirable person” by immigration officials.

Andrejevaite arrived at the Cape Town International Airport in a private jet without a visa and was prohibited entry by immigration officials. She then filed an application at the Western Cape High Court and lied, SABC News reported. Andrejevaite later withdrew the application.

She was allowed to enter the country to apply for asylum within five days as per asylum-seeker laws. However, at no stage during her stay in the country did she attempt to apply for asylum. According to a statement from the department, after the five-day period lapsed, Andrejevaite became an illegal foreigner. The department also noted that photos of her attending a Cape Town party for billionaire Rob Hersov surfaced on social media and in several publications.

Andrejevaite subsequently launched ill-advised legal proceedings in the Western Cape High Court, where she made further disparaging comments about South Africa, the Department of Home Affairs and its immigration officials. According to the department, she also lied under oath as parts of her founding affidavit were clearly fabricated.

Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi said he is extremely happy that immigration officers implement the laws of the country without fear or favour.

SA reacts to deportation

South African citizens weighed in on the actress’ ban from the country:

Çãtãlæyä Nana Läkã Mphàhlélé said:

“Home Affairs should do the same to our fellow Africans.”

Wendy Khanyisa Sotashe commented:

“I'm so impressed, well done Home Affairs.”

Dani Skala posted:

“The obscene life of an oligarch.”

Octavia Masoko added:

“Most of the foreigners who are in South Africa applied for asylum status fraudulently and still go visit their home countries as much as they want.”

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi plans to arrest undocumented “rascals” who commit crimes in SA

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi has taken a firm stance against illegal immigrants and has launched a sting operation against them. A video of his address to the ANC, in which he discusses undocumented foreign nations, has been doing its rounds on social media.

Motsoaledi, who has spoken out on numerous occasions on his views on the matter, said that criminals commit crimes in their own countries and seek refuge in South Africa. He said that Government should not be scared to discuss issues surrounding immigration and that South Africa is the only country that accepts “rascals”.

