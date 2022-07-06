A lady was brushing her teeth at the back of the house but heard Buga by Kizz Daniel playing from another compound

She immediately abandoned the brushing and broke into a strong dance which was captured in an interesting video

Social media users find the video of the lady very hilarious, but many have confessed that she is a good dancer

A lady who was busy brushing her teeth had to abandon the routine clean-up and dance to the irresistible sound of Buga coming from another compound.

The young lady, who is a good dancer, quickly left what she was doing and vibed hard to the song at the back of the house where she was brushing.

The young lady had toothpaste in her mouth as she vibed to the music. Photo credit: TikTok/@teamayew.

Source: UGC

However, she did not know that someone who was playing the song captured her impressive moves in a video and shared it on social media.

Sharing the video on TikTok, the man wrote:

"I was in my room enjoying some good music. Little did I know that someone dey enjoy pass me sef."

The video was later reposted on Instagram by @pulsenigeria247.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

@abdulfatawu398 said:

"We’re not safe again, everywhere camera."

@etyworld commented:

"She really slept well last night."

@McTüñêrOwùsü said:

"She moved into the spotlight."

@MensahKSamuel said:

"This is why I keep on saying that music is spirit."

@comedianxtreme commented:

"She dey soak her mouth so e no go smell."

@isaacgeralds reacted:

"In this life happiness is free oh!"

@obiprince49 said:

"Person will wake up one day see himself for social media."

@kicksbyroy said:

"Na teeth she come brush o! Mama kukuma used one stone to kill two birds, dancing while brushing isn't bad after all."

Source: Legit.ng