The South African National Defence Force says soldiers are on standby to help the police, but not many people find this reassuring

The SA army says the country is unstable and deteriorating and there are concerns about unrest breaking out

Some people on social media believe that the soldiers will be deployed against citizens

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has recently clarified a leaked memo that indicated that President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deploy soldiers in the country.

SANDF says an internal memo was leaked on social media and landed in the wrong hands. Image: Cornell Tukiri

Source: Getty Images

The SA army says the soldiers would not be deployed against South African citizens but will be assisting the police in maintaining order in the wake of unrest.

According to News24, SANDF stated that South Africa is slowly deteriorating into unrest as a result of lawlessness at the borders. It went on to say that the lack of action from security forces has made the situation worse.

According to SANDF spokesperson Brigadier General Andries Mahapa, the document circulating on social media was never meant for public consumption because it was an internal document used for planning and coordination within the SANDF.

Mahapa added that the document landed in the wrong hands and was taken completely out of context.

EWN reports that the deployment of SANDF will be for the preservation of health, life and property. SANDF is on standby for the next 25 hours.

Here's what South Africans have to say about the deployment of SANDF:

@MADBIKER17 said:

"With the state that SANDF is in most likely be deployed to protect the ANC elite."

@Dmakama said:

"@SANDF_ZAplease listen, I'm no CiC of this country please come out. President will give you orders whilst you are busy doing patrols. We going to lose this country."

@StyleClock said:

"This #ZamaZamas issue is a wound that has become infected. U can't cover it with a band-aid; it needs to be properly treated. The mastermind behind these illegal miners must be named, shamed and cancelled. That's the first step to healing."

