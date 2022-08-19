Five primary school pupils tragically died in a freak accident at Vyfhoek Primary School in Potchefstroom, North West

The incident occurred when a truck driver lost control of his vehicle and veered off the N1 and onto the school premises

Four other children were also struck by the out-of-control vehicle but were rushed to the hospital where they are being treated for their injuries

Five Vyfhoek Primary School children were killed when a truck crashed through the school fence in Potchefstroom in the North West. Image: Peter Titmuss/Universal Images Group & Lars Baron

Source: Getty Images

POTCHEFSTROOM – Five primary school children tragically passed when a truck crashed into Vyfhoek Primary School in Potchefstroom on Thursday afternoon, 18 August.

The department of education in the North West confirmed the death toll on Friday. 19 August.

News24 reported that a truck that was travelling along the N12 veered off the road when the driver could not control the vehicle and ploughed into the Potchefstroom school. The truck struck seven children.

According to SowetanLIVE, four other pupils were injured but were rushed to the hospital, where they are currently being treated.

Spokesperson for the Department of Education, Elias Malindi, said that the school day had concluded and the pupils were waiting for their transport on the school property when the tragic crash occurred.

The MEC of education in the North West, Mmaphefo Matsemela, released a statement saying:

“This is the most devastating news to share. Losing five pupils in this manner is not easy to accept, as a parent and as a caretaker to the pupils. We plead with the public to treat the matter with sensitivity as parents are trying to come to terms with their loss.”

South Africans react to the tragic accident

There is an outpouring of grief on social media as South Africans battle to come to terms with the tragic loss

Here are some comments:

@nmak commented:

“Ohh tragic, tragic, those young souls.”

@kgomotso32 said:

“I just have shivers down my spine, this messed me up."

@JFTerblanche added:

“It is a horrible situation. I can't stop thinking about the parents and children involved- and the children that witnessed the whole incident.”

@Blubug77 tweeted:

“Terrible, so sad.”

@kgomotso32 said:

“Condolences to the families who lost their kids in the fatal accident that occurred in Potchefstroom’Vyfhoek Primary school’ and speedy recovery to those injured.. Modimo a bafe maatlaMy heart is heavy no parent should bury their childrenJeso leba kwano”

