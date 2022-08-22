A few immigrant-owned spaza shops were ransacked in a looting spree in the town Jane Furse in Limpopo

The looting followed the assault and murder of a teenage boy at the hands of an alleged foreign national

Police have been deployed to the Jane Furse area to restore calm, but spaza shop owners claim that more police protection is needed

Several immigrant-owned spaza shops were looted in Schoonoord outside Jane Furse, Limpopo after a teenage boy was allegedly killed by a spaza shop owner. Image: David Harrison/The Times /Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

LIMPOPO – Some residents of Schoonoord outside Jane Furse, Limpopo, took justice into their own hands when they looted several spaza shops owned by foreign nations.

The looting spree is said to have been sparked by the assault and murder of a teenage boy on Friday, 19 August. A foreign spaza shop owner allegedly killed the teen.

Tensions have spread to other areas in the town of Jane Furse.

This is not the first time looting has rocked the province of Limpopo as several immigrant-owned spaza shops were looted in Musina earlier this year. The looting caused immigrants to flee the townships, GroundUp reported.

SABC News reported that Anwar Safeer, a shop owner who had his premises looted overnight, has called for increased police protection in the area.

Safeer said:

“We heard around 8 o’clock that they were looting, so we tried calling the police and they didn’t come so they looted all our stock.”

Police have been sent in to restore calm in the area. South Africans shared their views of the looting in Limpopo on social media.

Here are some comments:

@OGSLY said:

“And they choose to loot shops they claimed they are selling expired things. TOTSIS, They will never take responsibility, All they know best is to blame people for their s**t.”

@Ndumiso37236174 tweeted:

“I thought looting was only in KZN. A barbaric behaviour of the Zulu people."

@Tafadzwanyahwe1 asked:

“So looting and murder are what?”

2 Alleged kidnappers stoned to death by Limpopo residents, police condemn acts of mob justice

Previously, Briefly News reported that police had opened cases of robbery, attempted kidnapping, two counts of murder and malicious property damage. This follows a mob justice attack on two men who were allegedly attempting to kidnap a woman on Wednesday, 17 August.

Tshavhalovhedzi residents stoned the men to death and burnt their bodies. The Provincial Head of Corporate Communication and Liaison, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, said three men allegedly robbed the 23-year-old woman of her cellphone and other belongings.

According to TimesLIVE, the suspects attempted to kidnap the woman but left her once she started to scream for help. The residents followed the suspects and managed to apprehend them once they had an accident. The third suspect escaped the residents and was arrested.

