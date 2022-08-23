More than 580 solar systems have been installed in informal settlement households in Cape Town

Residents in the area have been without electricity for almost 30 years and the project will allow them to save on the cost of lighting

The Cape Town informal settlement residents had to pay a subsidised joining and monthly fee to use the service

CAPE TOWN - An innovative project has created a brighter future for residents living in informal settlement households in Cape Town. More than 580 solar systems have been installed in the area and will assist residents in saving on the cost of lighting.

Over 580 informal settlement homes have been fitted with solar systems in Cape Town. Image: Andrew Aitchison & Dwayne Senior

Source: Getty Images

The initiative kicked off in conjunction with Airports Company South Africa (ACSA), GreenCape’s Alternative Services Delivery Unit and the iShack Project. Finnish technology manufacturing company, Wärtsilä and the Friedrich Naumann Foundation assisted the team with funding.

The residents had to pay a subsidised joining and monthly fee to use the service. However, the price varies for each area.

GreenCape’s Programme Manager Jack Radmore told Fin24 that the project is meant to achieve sustainable service delivery. He said the price will cover the project’s operational costs, allowing the team to employ residents for installations and maintenance of the area. The costs also cover possible replacement fees.

Radmore said the monthly fee for the initiative is equivalent to half the cost of candles that a two-bedroom household would use. In addition, the electricity generated from the solar systems is enough to charge cellphones and use low-energy electric appliances.

According to the Good Things Guy, residents living in informal settlements have been without electricity for over 30 years. Through the project, residents are able to have a reliable and safe energy source in their homes.

South Africans react to the solar power project:

Jean Koegelenberg said:

“Well done Cape Town… with all the incomers you are at least trying while the rest of the country is flocking to the Western Cape.”

Bro Mike Mike posted:

“It’s like a joke. I never heard of a country’s electricity being in crisis to an extent that the citizens must resort to private alternatives. We are cursed indeed. The world is laughing at us.”

Dirk Moolman commented:

“Good for you Cape Town.”

Julie Hyde Mew added:

“Solar power has been around since the 1960s. Sunny SA should have moved further along this road by now.”

