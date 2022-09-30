Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has chalked the command assault case victory as a win against white supremacy

Malema bragged about once again defeating civil right group AfriForum while addressing EFF members outside the court

The Randburg Magistrates Court found that Malema and fellow leader Mbuyiseni Ndlozi were not guilty of assaulting Luietenant-colonel Johannes Venter

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema celebrated the not guilty verdict handed by the Randburg Magistrates court on Thursday, 27 September.

Julius Malema celebrates common assault case victory outside Randburg Magistrates court. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

While addressing a crowd of EFF supporters clad in the party's signature red berets, Malema said that the EFF had once again defeated Afriforum.

Malema boasted:

"We defeated white supremacy because that's who we are."

Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi were accused of assaulting Lieutenant-Colonel Johannes Jacobus Venter during Minnie Madikizela-Mandela's funeral in Fourways on 14 April 2018.

During the trial, Venter accused the Red Berret's leaders of pushing him so hard that he lost his balance. The pair denied the accusation, claiming that the police officer barred them from entering the Fourways Cemetery and they acted in self-defence.

In a case that has spanned four years, the Randburg Magistrates Court found that though Malema and Ndlozi's acts appeared illegal initially, their actions were justified, EWN reported.

The magistrate also noted that Malema and Ndlozi attempted to make amends with Venter outside of court proceedings, but Venter refused.

In a video captured by SABC News, Malema addressed a cheering crowd outside the court and thanked the leadership of the EFF for their continued support throughout the lengthy trial.

Malema added:

"We are not crazy people who go around beating up people without any justification."

South Africans react to Malema's address outside the court

South Africans shared their thoughts on Julius Malema's claims that the EFF defeated white supremacy.

Below are some reactions:

@MafuthaSkhosana claimed:

"Because we used racist lawyers, our judiciary isn't captured."

@WestcottNic pointed out:

"Your white lawyer defeated racism, if you used Dali, juju would be in jail today."

@HerbertduPlessi asked:

"So this judge isn't captured, only the others are?"

