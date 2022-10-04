President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state visit to Britain in November has introduced the Phala Phala scandal to the world

International media houses have wasted no time in publishing details related to the allegations of money laundering

However, United Kingdom Minister for Africa Gillian Keegan is among those excited about the president’s trip to Britain

LONDON - President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state visit to Britain is quickly becoming a much talked about event set to take place toward the end of November. However, the Phala Phala scandal has created quite a fuss in British media.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state visit to Britain has focused international media's attention on the Phala Phala saga. Image: Matthew Lloyd & Pete Marovich

Source: Getty Images

Buckingham Palace recently released a statement saying that Ramaphosa accepted an invitation from British King Charles III to visit the country. United Kingdom Minister for Africa Gillian Keegan is among those excited about the president’s trip to Britain.

According to SABC News, Keegan said South Africa and the United Kingdom are keen to work together towards a green and healthy future. In addition, Ramaphosa is the first guest to be invited for a state visit hosted by King Charles III since the passing of his mother last month.

Major news outlets in the country have emphasised the president’s allegations of money laundering.

Business Insider South Africa reported that the UK’s Daily Mail publication said Ramaphosa has been facing a “difficult time” amid “calls for his impeachment”. While the UK Times had a bold headline stating, “South African leader caught in sleaze storm”. The Telegraph noted Ramaphosa’s denial of money laundering in its publication.

The event is set to be a grand affair and an opportunity for the president to escape the troubles that South Africans face.

Citizens unimpressed with visit:

@L1tl10ld48 said:

“Waste of ratepayers’ money, to do what? He is running away from his responsibilities to his own people!”

@pete77022741 commented:

“He has no shame, the ANC has no shame.”

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported President Cyril Ramaphosa will travel to Buckingham Palace in Britain next month for the first state visit with King Charles III. The palace made the announcement on Monday, 3 October.

The king and the queen consort Camilla will host the state visit from Tuesday, 22 November to Thursday, 24 November. The invitation was also extended to South Africa’s first lady Tshepo Motsepe.

According to News24, state visits to the country generally include a ceremonial welcome Horse Guards Parade in the heart of the capital, along with gun salutes fired from Green Park and the Tower of London.

