Some senior Zulu royal family members are bashing the president and government for interfering in the succession of the family

They claim that they don't recognize King Misuzulu kaZwelitini as a legitimate king and that Cyril Ramaphosa was misled

The princes said they would continue to fight to have the rightful heir seated on the throne despite the lies spread

President Cyril Ramaphosa and King Misuzulu kaZwelithini at his recognition ceremony at Moses Mabhida Stadium. Image: Rajesh Jantilal

DURBAN - President Cyril Ramaphosa is under fire for interfering in the Zulu royal family's squabbles and stripping senior family members of their birthright by recognizing King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini as the rightful heir of the Zulu nation.

The members who are bashing Ramaphosa are the brothers of King Goodwill Zwelithini, who passed away, the three Princes Mathuba kaBhekuzulu and Mbonisi kaBhekuzulu and Vulindlela kaBhekuzulu, reported TimesLIVE.

"It is unfortunate, disgusting, disheartening that a democratic government based on family values and, above all, [one that] believes in the central role a family plays in determining the rightful heir to the throne can haphazardly disregard its own laws and regulations."

The royal family has been split into three factions due to the succession fight. Still, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's claim was legitimised by the president, some royal family members, and through the coronation ceremony.

The princes said that Ramaphosa was misinformed about the rightful ruler and that the family didn't need outside influences and pressures to resolve family matters. Now their authority as royal members has been ruined because of that.

“His pronouncement on a matter that was before the court and later proceeding with the coronation when he was already served court papers was substandard behaviour. The rush is suspicious and playing with people’s emotions,”

The senior royals said they remained resolute in their fight and that the truth would vindicate them and prevail in the end.

Zulu prime minister Prince Buthelezi defends Christian rituals performed at King Misuzulu’s ceremony

Briefly News reported that the traditional prime minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, has called on cultural activist Indonsa Yesizwe Think Tank to apologise to the Anglican Church for his comments following King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s recognition ceremony held at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, 29 October.

Yesizwe slammed an Anglican church ritual performed at the event, saying it was an attempt at “recolonisation” as the anointing of the king was not part of the Zulu culture.

