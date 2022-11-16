Mayor Randal Williams announced the second round of applications for a Tshwane housing project

The development is taking place in Marabastad Townlands, where the man in charge shared snaps of the housing

South Africans were somewhat positive about the announcement but were concerned about the legitimacy of the process

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The mayor of Tshwane, Randall Williams, announced the opening of the second round of applications for the Marabastad Townlands Social Housing Project.

Mayor Randall Williams announced that applications had opened for a Tshwane housing project and peeps discussed it. Images: @tshwane_mayor/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

@tshwane_mayor also shared snaps of what the apartments would look like. The Twitter post showed off a lovely kitchen unit in one of the apartments. Peeps loved the fact applications were opened but were concerned about the legitimacy of getting housing.

South Africa's housing crisis

According to News24, the country is facing a massive backlog of housing, with a backlog of 2.3 million which grew between the periods of 1994 to 2014 alone. This has resulted in many informal settlements and people struggle to get accommodation in the country in general.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The concerns from South Africans in the area are about how well the application process will go. The mayor stated that it would only be allowed to South African nationals with a legitimate ID.

Peeps had a lot to discuss it. See the comments below:

@madimz84 said:

"Please tell us what happened to this project being “the low-cost housing units for low-income earners” project because the prices you are charging are so exorbitant."

@Katlego8010 mentioned:

"Only SA citizens please, no PR nonsense stuff and fake IDs from those "

@Boitume33166067 commented:

"I wonder what is happening because some of us are still waiting to be communicated based on the first application."

@Moody_Didi shared:

"The ones in Johannesburg are the best, they respond so quick. You apply today then you move in few days later, lona tsa lona di sa agiwa , shocking."

@yourperfumegirl posted:

"Knowing how corrupt South Africans are, foreigners will flock in soon. South Africans are not patriotic at all."

@thiathumanenzhe said:

"Social housing works if done right. Rent collection, debt management, tenant registration and preventative maintenance. Strong management key. Anything less it becomes a social burden on all residents."

@Naphty5 mentioned:

"Next thing parking lot is full of seven hundred thousand rands to million rands cars, but they say it's low-cost housing."

@tiisetso_Africa commented:

"The same Tshwane people would rent it out to foreign individuals. There must be a clause to stop that."

Wife files for divorce after discovering husband was married and has 3 kids: “This one lie I can’t forgive”

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that what was supposed to be a fairy tale ended after one woman found out her husband's deep dark secret.

Twitter user @ruvimbo_1 posted screenshots from the wife's private Instagram account with the handle @ladyjasminec, who had posted one of her wedding photos pictured her soon-to-be ex-husband and status screenshots of why she was leaving her marriage of 9 months.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News