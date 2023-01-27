The Limpopo police have issued a stern warning to South Africans about distributing child pornography

Citizens were urged not to share videos of a 10-year-old being sexually assaulted by his police officer mother

South Africans are disturbed by the incident and are calling for people who share the video to be arrested

LIMPOPO - The South African Police Services in Limpopo have cautioned South Africans against the graphic video depicting the sexual assault of a 10-year-old boy.

The disturbing video was allegedly shared on social media on Thursday, January 26 and has since spread like wildfire.

A police officer, whose identity cannot be named to protect the child, has been arrested for sexually assaulting her 10-year-old son. The 40-year-old woman faces charges of rape of a minor child, creating and distributing child pornography and sexually grooming a child.

Limpopo police spokesperson Motlafela Mojapelo reminded the public that being in the possession of child pornography and distributing the video is essentially a crime, EWN reported.

The spokesperson said the child has been placed in a safe house where he is receiving psychological treatment and counselling. The suspect will appear in court on January 30 where a bail application will be made, News24 reported.

South Africans are disturbed by how many people have shared the graphic video

South Africans are calling for the people who share the video to be arrested.

Below are some comments:

@AlanCaban demanded:

"You will always find sick people wanting to share videos like that. Anyone posting it belongs in jail."

@ThamiShezi5 commented:

"The boy is probably even scared to show his face at school, emphakathini? Yoh."

@leloe_m asked:

"Why are people circulating the video? It’s repulsive enough hearing about it, why see it?"

@ManthwadiM complained:

"Eish, this is so sad. What a wicked world."

@minamooby_the_1 demanded:

"Eradicate the thing."

