Some citizens’ Friday (10 February) got off to an interesting start when a truck transporting alcohol lost its load

The incident happened on William Nicol Drive in Fourways and saw numerous people looting crates of beer fall off the truck

JMPD Communications Officer Xolani Fihla said that the truck driver had left the scene before the officers arrived

JOHANNESBURG - Some Joburg residents treated themselves to “free” alcohol after a truck lost its load on William Nicol Drive in Fourways.

JMPD officers cleaned up William Nicol Drive after a beer truck lost its load. Image: Supplied

On Friday, 10 February, Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) Operations officers were called to the scene.

The area was covered in beer bottles strewn across the roadway. However, the truck driver had already left the scene. In video clips of the incident shared on social media, motorists can be seen loading up their cars with crates of beer.

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, JMPD Communications Officer Xolani Fihla said:

“It is alleged that the truck had lost its load which was alcohol, and members of the public started looting the alcohol which had fallen off the truck.

“It was further alleged that the truck driver left the scene before the officers arrived and at the present moment it's unknown what had caused the truck to lose its load.”

Fihla added that the officers attending the scene assisted in clearing the broken beer bottles from the roadway to help the flow of traffic.

Mzansi reacts to “free” beer on William Nicol Drive

@Sphektekular89 said:

“This kind of accident never happens in my presence. It’s always cement or brooms.”

@MashRomeo commented:

“Good to see people rescuing the surviving bottles.”

@SavageSavo4 posted:

“There's no place like South Africa.”

@fevertree_mc wrote:

“Such wonderful citizens selflessly jump in to clean up the mess. What an example we are to the rest of the world.”

@Ofentse44Bucs added:

“Why am I never in this situation?”

