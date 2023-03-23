A Mercedes Benz driver landed himself in trouble for driving away from a Pietermaritzburg petrol station without paying for his fuel

The man was arrested after fleeing from a security company and is facing charges of theft and negligent driving

South Africans are puzzled by the man's behaviour and question why he bought a car he can't afford to drive

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

PIETERMARITZBURG - One man couldn't bear the cost of filling up his luxury vehicle and decided to flee a Pietermaritzburg service station without settling his R1 600 petrol bill.

A Mercedes Benz driver was arrested for fleeing without paying for the R1 600 worth of petrol poured into his vehicle. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

The incident occurred on Wednesday, 22 March, in the Athlone area and ended with the man being surrounded by security vehicles and arrested by police.

Surveillance technology helps lead to Merc driver's arrest

The man was driving a grey Mercedes V Class and thanks to technology from a private security company, Mi7, the vehicle was traced within 10 minutes of the incident.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

According to Mi7, the company installed a network of surveillance technology in the area, equipped with Navics automated number plate recognition software, TimesLIVE reported.

Mi7 used the software to detect and flag the Mercedes Benz, which was traced to Taunton Road. Mi7 dispatched officers moved to intercept the man.

Pietermaritzburg Merc driver crashes into security vehicle while attempting to flee

The driver allegedly attempted to flee, causing an accident with one of the security company's vehicles. The man was eventually intercepted in Montrose.

Instagram account @dalaucrew posted a short video of the aftermath of the incident.

The Mercedes Benz driver was handed over to police, at which point he was charged with theft and negligent driving.

South Africans question why the Merc driver didn't buy a car he could afford

Citizens slammed the man for driving a car he couldn't afford. Below are some reactions.

Unathi Smartzy Yozi suggested:

"They must also check if the car is his."

Tumelo Rodney asked:

"Why can't he be like me R150 is a full tank on my Uno."

Genesis Nkosi Matiki criticised:

"Why can't you just return the car, he's suffering with "what will people say syndrome', mxm."

Loyiso Bond Stonga slammed:

"Mercedes drivers in KZN are a problem... I remember this other one during 2021 looting who went to Woolies & stole groceries (he was also caught)"

Arthur S Tsita said:

"Yoooh how a few seconds of stupidity can ruin your whole day."

Bongani Mgubela philosophised:

"William Shakespeare once said, 'A miser grows rich by seeming poor; an extravagant man grows poor by seeming rich'."

Betty Lee added:

"Makes me wonder how he got that Benz."

Fuel valued at R102 million stolen from Transnet pipes, Hawks arrest 49 suspects: “Lawless country”

Earlier, Briefly News reported that over 45 suspects were arrested following the theft of 8.5 million litres of fuel from Transnet pipes in the past year.

The fuel is worth about R102 million. Hawks national head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya said the 49 arrests in the third quarter brought the total number to 210 since December 2019.

During a press briefing on Friday, 10 March, Lebeya said 10 accused were successfully convicted.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News