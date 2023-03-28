Teenagers in Gauteng malls have been causing chaos by identifying themselves as "Luh Twizzy" in a TikTok trend

Luh Twizzy is a term that describes teenagers who often hide their faces and associate with others using the same name, and it has become synonymous with mobs in South Africa

A desire for peer validation drives the behaviour of these teenagers, and mall management is working with the police to prevent future disruptions

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A TikTok trend has inspired Johannesburg youth to form Luh Twizzy with recent attacks at Mall of Africa. @Mzamatolo/Twitter

Source: TikTok

Teenagers have been causing chaos at Gauteng malls in South Africa by identifying themselves as "Luh Twizzy" in a now-viral TikTok trend. Johannesburg's Mall of Africa was the latest mall to be affected by the phenomenon, with scores of teenagers descending upon the mall over the weekend.

The trend has become synonymous with mobs, leading to concerns from shoppers and calls for police intervention.

What is "Luh Twizzy"?

Luh Twizzy appears to have originated from fans of American rapper Yeat. However, the term has evolved into describing teenagers who often hide their faces and associate with others using the same name. What drives this behaviour is unclear, but it seems rooted in mob psychology.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The word "Luh" is slang for "Love", and "Twizzy" is for "Twin", representing everyone in the mob as equals.

The look and behavior of Luh Twizzy teens

Teens who identify with Luh Twizzy typically dress in black with skeletal printouts inspired by Yeat. "Luh Twizzy outfits" have gone viral on platforms like Pinterest, but the rapper has no connection to these teens. The youngsters are primarily in high school and are known to roam around drinking and smoking to get high.

Previous incidents and current response

According to TimesLive, many teenagers caused chaos last year at Montecasino in Johannesburg. The same thing happened in Protea Glen, a suburb of Soweto, according to Sarah Hoffman, a digital parenting expert and co-founder of Klikd.

“They almost always hide their faces in the TikTok posts. The drivers of this behaviour are not really clear. A lot of this is mob psychology-based,” she said to the publication

In response to the Mall of Africa incident, the mall management is working with the South African Police Service (SAPS) and a private security firm to investigate the matter and prevent future disruptions.

Luh Twizzy challenge: Teens storm and disrupt Johannesburg Mall

In other Luh Twizzy stories, Briefly News reported an incident involving the teen mob at a mall in Midrand. Rumours were circulating that a youngster had died in the ensuing chaos. While Mall of Africa confirmed a “disturbance by a crowd of people, " the shopping centre's management disputed reports that anyone lost their life.

@AsandaZulu claimed:

"They will look back at this and be so embarrassed."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News