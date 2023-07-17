Zephany Nurse's kidnapper will be released from a Cape Town prison after being granted parole

Lavona Solomon abducted Nurse when she was only three days old and raised her as her own for 17 years

Zephany previously said that she would be happy if Soloman were released so she could start her life afresh

CAPE TOWN - Child kidnapper Lavona Solomon's in the Worchester Female Prison is almost over.

Zephany Nurse’s kidnapper-turned-mother, Lavona Solomon, will be released from prison after being granted parole. Image: @miche.solomon/Instagram @AntiAbuseSA/Twitter

Source: UGC

A week after Zephany Nurse revealed that she hoped her abductor-turned-mother would be granted parole, the Department of Correctional Services confirmed that Solomon will be released on 18 August, TimesLIVE reported.

Lavona Solomon kidnaps Zephany Nurse from Cape Town Hospital in 1997

Solomon snatched Zephany from Cape Town's Groote Schuur Hospital in 1997 when the now 26-year-old was only three days old.

The kidnapper raised a young Zephany as her own for 17 years until the teenager's true identity was revealed when her biological sister coincidently started attending the same high school as her in 2016. Zephany was ultimately reunited with her birth family.

A DNA test confirmed Zephany's identity, and after a highly publicised trial, Solomon was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for kidnapping, fraud and contravening the Children's Act.

Zephany reveals why she wanted Lavona Solomon to be granted parole

Zephany that she would be happy if Solomon was granted parole, IOL reported.

Zephany said:

“If she comes home, I will be happy that she has been rehabilitated, to move on with her life and start afresh."

Correctional Services spokesperson Candice van Reenen said that Solomon would be admitted into the system of community corrections and service out what remains of her sentence until its expiry in 2026.

South African weigh in on Lavona Solomon's release

Below are some comments:

Zaid Jala said:

"Her daughter will be so happy."

Reuben Kisstopher added:

"A sad case of the Stockholm Syndrome."

Mzoxolo Gebane Mavuso commented

"I hope that one day she will meet Zephany Nurse and explain why."

Petrus Mzaefane Nage stated:

"She did her time. Let's hope she doesn't recommit."

Seeiso Joey Kaekae remarked:

"Zephany Nurse must be over the moon."

Source: Briefly News