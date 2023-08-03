The City of Johannesburg has finally put a price tag on the damaged casued by the Bree Street explosion

City Manager Floyd Brink revealed that repairs have been estimated to cost R178 million

The high cost of repairs has South Africans concerned that the money will be looted by corrupt officials

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg has unveiled the estimated cost of repairs for the damaged caused by the explosion on Lillian Ngoyi Street (formerly Bree street).

The City of Johannesburg has estimated that the CBD explosion will cost R178 million to repair. Image: Felix Dlangamandla & Francesco Carta fotografo

Source: Getty Images

Repairs currently stand at a price tag of about R178 million but city manager Floyd Brink said the cost will likely increase as work in carried out in the area, EWN reported.

The astronomical price has raised red flags for many South Africans who are concerned the money will be looted by corrupt politicians and business men.

City of Joburg confirms CBD blast was cased by methane gas

While there has been much speculation and confusion about the true casue of the blast that resulted in one fatality, the city has finally put its finger on what type of gas caused the explosion.

Authorities confried that leaking methane gas caused the blast that partially collapsed the CBD street, SABC News reported.

Brink said that the pipelines will be redesigned to prevent explosions in the future.

South Africans suspicious that repair funds will be looted

Below are some comments:

@LindaDX1 claimed:

"Opportunity to loot. That work won't be completed without any scandals."

@22muzidv suspected:

"Check them next month for the new amount."

@TshepisoReal said:

"R178m? Someone is about to get a tender."

@LindequeEddie1 asked:

"Does that include the bribes/facilitation fees to be paid?"

@bhanaC added

"When ANC is done, it will be R1 billion."

@__Tebogo commented:

"Another opportunity to eat. Hai ja neh."

@KgoshiKgwadi demanded:

"We don't dispute they must share how they arrived to this ridiculous amount. Explain to us like they are explaining to 4th-grade child."

@tladi_gm exclaimed:

"R178 million. Some people are drunk!"

@mfundo_debrian predicted:

"R170 million for poor comrades and R8 million will go repairs."

CCTV footage of Johannesburg CBD explosion released

Earlier, Briefly News reported that a video of the devastating blast in Johannesburg CBD was shared online.

The footage was taken moments before the road on Bree Street (now Lilian Ngoyi Street) cracked, and vehicles were flung into the air.

The CCTV footage shows minibus taxis on the busy road going up in the air and pedestrians running away in panic. A shop owner immediately closed down his business following the explosion.

