After a mother's kind offer of shelter, a homeless man assaulted her five-year-old daughter in Gauteng

The disturbing 2019 incident was witnessed by the little girl's six-year-old niece, who alerted the mother

Swift justice prevailed as the abuser was sentenced to life in jail by the Benoni Regional Court

BENONI - A homeless man in Gauteng spat in the face of a mother who offered him a place to stay when he was at his lowest.

The Benoni Regional Court has sentenced a homeless man for the sexual assault of a five-year-old girl. Image: Caspar Benson & Elva Etienne

Source: Getty Images

The woman offered the 36-year-old man a place to stay in a shack behind her house, and he repaid her kindness by assaulting her five-year-old daughter.

Homeless man assaults minor at her home

The horrifying sexual assault happened on 2 July 2019 while the mother was not home. The man was left alone with the five-year-old and her six-year-old cousin, IOL reported.

The abuser called the minors to his shack and told them to lie on the bed. The older child refused and stood by the door. He proceeded to assault the child in the presence of her cousin.

Cousin sounds alarms on 5-year-old's sexual assault

The six-year-old alerted the mother about the incident, and the terrified woman immediately acted. The man was promptly arrested on 6 July 2019 and remained behind bars until his court date.

Justice came swiftly for the 36-year-old sexual abuser. The man will spend the rest of his life in jail after the Benoni Regional Court handed down a hefty life sentence, TimesLIVE reported.

Source: Briefly News