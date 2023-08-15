A Cape Town family’ found out about their loved one's death in the most heartbreaking way

The Arendse family’s ordeal was sparked by a cruel and cryptic message on Facebook

Llewellyn Arendse’s body was discovered in a broken down and abandoned in Scottsville, Kraaifontein

CAPE TOWN - When a Cape Town family received a chilling message on Facebook, they never expected that it would leave them to the body of their 24-year-old son.

This is the horrifying reality of the Arendse family, who discovered Llewellyn's lifeless body in the passenger seat of an abandoned and run-down BMW on Sunday, 13 August, IOL reported.

Cruel Facebook message leads to discovery of body

The Arendse family received a Facebook message from an unknown person stating that a present was waiting for them in the broken-down car on the corner of Malva and Dahlia Street in Scottsville, Kraaifontein.

The family went to the car, pulled back the black tarp and was greeted by a heartbreaking and gruesome scene. Llewellyn was lying there with a gunshot wound to the face in the cigarette lighter in his hand, The Daily Voice reported.

Cape Town mother heartbroken over son’s murder

The 24-year-old’s mother is struggling to come to terms with her son's death. Lizma Arendse said she was taken aback by the brutality of her son's murder. She described Llewellyn as a helpful man who always assisted people with odd jobs and was never naughty.

Heartbroken mother recounted the last evening she spent with her son. Lizma said that Llewellyn asked her for forgiveness for anything he had done wrong.

Lizma added:

“He probably had a premonition that he was going to die.”

While police have opened an investigation into the murder, the motive is still unclear. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swaartbooi said unknown suspects fled the scene, and arrests have yet to be made.

