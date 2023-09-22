Two individuals were killed in a shootout during a police operation in Zimbali, a luxury estate in Ballito

The police had descended on the property as part of a sting operation and arrested several other individuals inside

These suspects, including well-known businessman Nkululeko Mkhize, were linked to a prior shooting incident in Richard's Bay CBD

DURBAN - Two people were fatally shot during a police shootout at Ballito's luxury estate Zimbali on Wednesday, 20 September.

Businessman Nkululeko Mkhize is one of the people who were killed during a police shootout at Zimbali luxury estate.

Source: Getty Images

The shooting comes after the police descended on the home following a sting operation.

The estate issued a statement alerting residents about the shooting and their commitment to keeping everyone safe now that the criminal elements have been eliminated.

It stated that the police arrested several other people in the house.

Suspects in Zimbali shootout linked to Richard's Bay shooting

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda explained that the police came under fire when they approached the home on Wednesday.

According to TimesLIVE, the suspects were linked to the shooting of five people at a Richard's Bay CBD parking lot earlier in the week.

The KwaZulu-Natal stability unit's operationalised intelligence linked the suspects to the CBD shooting.

One of the deceased was a well-known businessman and tenderpreneaur Nkululeko Mkhize. It is believed that Mkhize was regarded as a feared individual.

Mzansi shares thoughts on Zimbali shootout

@eliotchauke1 said:

"People must respect SAPS."

@Give_mash said:

"Good riddance."

@thulasncube said:

"Another live by the gun and die by the gun ...Darwin"

@giftofgodingold said:

"They do these rituals and expect to be invincible kani dololo, the devil is a liar. "

@DONCya2 said:

"I mean, he stood a better chance in fighting through courts or the political(bribing) terrain. Does having cash really make us think so narrowly? ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️"

@malusimudau_ said:

"I don't understand people who think they can outgun NIU."

@phathus said:

"The Estate seems delighted that the businessman is no more."

