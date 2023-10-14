Desmond Tutu's widow, Leah Tutu, is celebrating yet another birthday after her husband's passing

The late iconic Archbishop Desmond Tutu's life partner received much love from countless South Africans

The Anglican Archbishop of Southern Africa was delighted to honour Leah Tutu's special day at a Cape Town church

CAPE TOWN -Leah Tutu was born on 14 October 1933. Although she's known as the wife to the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu, she is an inspiring icon, too.

Leah Tutu's birthday was celebrated by the Anglican Archbishop of Southern Africa and more Mzansi peeps. Image: Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

The Anglican Archbishop of Southern Africa, Thabo Makgoba, sang Leah TuTu's praises to celebrate her impact. The Anglican Archbishop will also have a special service at a cathedral in Cape Town.

Desmond Tutu's widow celebrated on birthday

Leah Tutu, fondly referred to as Mama Leah, turns 90 years old. SABC News reported that Desmond Tutu's wife will be celebrated at the Saint George's Cathedral in Cape Town.

The service will be conducted by the Anglican Archbishop of Southern Africa, Thabo Makgoba. Speaking about Mama Leah, he said:

“I look forward to celebrating the mass and preaching when Mama Leah turns 90. So, Mama Leah, we are filled with joy and excitement that God has given you more than three scores of 20. And that Tata is smiling with you as you turn 90 years old. We love you, we respect you "

What is Desmond and Leah Tutu's Legacy?

Briefly News reported that Leah Tutu was an anti-apartheid activist like her husband.

Mama Leah often supported Desmond Tutu's non-violent protests against apartheid and is a teacher by profession. Desmond Tutu and Leah co-founded the Desmond Tutu Peace Centre (DTPC) in 1998, which platforms Archbishop's mission to bring peace to the world.

South Africans wish a happy birthday to Leah Tutu

Online users had kind words for Mama Leah. Many people shared their sweet messages on her special day.

Former public protector Thuli Mandonsela wrote:

"Happy birthday indeed Mama Leah Tutu. We love you and appreciate you. Blessings."

Oumams Makamba said:

"Happy birthday mama Leah Tutu."

Setukana Molaakgosi wrote:

"Happy birthday, Mama Laeh. At least we still have you. May the good Lord give you strength."

Connie Shamase gushed:

"Happy birthday. Mama tutu."

Denka Wale Buccaneer commented:

"Happy 90th birthday Mama."

