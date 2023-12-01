Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni responded to questions on why Hamas was in the country

Ntshavheni spoke while briefing the press about Cabinet’s recent meeting where she refused to recognise Hamas as terrorists

South Africans discussed whether the organisation was fighting for freedom or whether they were indeed terrorists

Three senior Hamas officials were in the country to participate in a convention, and the South African government was at pains to explain their presence.

Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, revealed that the government does not need to account for the Hamas leader’s presence in the company as the UN did not declare Hamas a terrorist group. Netizens debated on whether Hamas is a terrorist group or whether they are liberation fighters.

Hamas is in South Africa

Ntshavheni expressed herself while briefing the media on the Cabinet’s recent meeting. According to Sowetan LIVE, Ntshavehni was asked about Hamas’s visit to SA. Hamas is in the country to take part in the Fifth Global Convention of Solidarity with Palestine, which is set to kick off on Saturday.

Ntshavheni deflected the question of why Hamas was in the country despite some nations declaring them as terrorists. Ntshavheni claimed that she does not remember whether the UN designated Hamas as terrorists. She pointed out that only the UN can classify groups or organisations as terrorists.

Ntshavheni also remarked that the government is not aware if Hamas has an office in the country and whether Hamas intends to meet the government as no such meeting has been scheduled. The Hamas representatives are expected to meet political parties and other pro-Palestine organizations to give updates on the war in Gaza.

Some South Africans don't think Hamas are terrorists

South Africans on Facebook discussed whether Hamas are terrorists or not.

Aysha Gani-Mohamed wrote:

“Hamas are not terrorists. They’re fighting for the freedom of their people. They’re not a danger to us or anyone. We should ban the Israeli government from even thinking about SA, never mind coming here. They’re the real terrorists.”

Phiwo Gwicana Ka Magitshima agreed:

“Hamas is a liberation movement of Palestine. Nothing wrong being in South Africa.”

Samkelo Mbongwa exclaimed:

“Hamas is a military group from Palestine. Not terrorists.”

Other netizens called Hamas terrorists

Others, however, disagreed.

Justin Dickson said:

“A terrorist organisation on our soil, and we roll over and play dead.”

Morgan Govender asked:

“So we are harbouring terrorists now?”

Jaques Pretorius:

“If a country openly supports Palestine and openly speaks against the nation of Israel, God’s chosen nation, then what else would they think would happen?”

SA calls for peace amid Israel-Hamas war

Similarly, Briefly News reported that South Africans called for peace after Hamas launched a surprise attack against Israel in October.

The government was gravely concerned about the escalating conflict after Hamas’s attack, which resulted in hundreds of Israelis being killed. South Africans also told the government not to meddle in international affairs and leave the Palestinians alone.

