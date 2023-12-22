Ekurhuleni municipality officials have been arrested on allegations of stealing diesel

The Gauteng municipality has expressed concern over the looting of diesel from its resources

The illicit operation had been running for several months, leading to a significant loss of public resources

Police in Ekurhuleni have arrested individuals in an operation targeting fuel theft from the City of Ekurhuleni, allegedly sold to a bus operator. Image: JMPD

Source: Facebook

Five suspects, including an Ekurhuleni Metro employee, are detained on theft charges. They are accused of stealing diesel from the municipality and selling it to a private bus company.

Kelebogile Thepa, spokesperson for the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department, reports that the arrests follow weeks of surveillance.

"The arrests were a result of an ongoing intelligence-driven operation that monitored the city's vehicles, particularly trucks, frequently seen unloading diesel at the facility—a private bus depot."

The owner of the bus fleet and two of his employees at the facility where the diesel was being unloaded were also taken into custody, says Thepa.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

According to the South African News Agency, Isaac Mapiyeye, the municipality's Police Chief, stated that additional arrests are imminent.

"Suspicions of foul play arose due to the unusually high frequency of fuel refills in some vehicles. Fortunately for law enforcement, the luck of the criminal elements finally came to an end."

"We are committed to relentless efforts until all those engaged in such illicit activities are apprehended. This involves public funds crucial for delivering quality and sustainable services to the Ekurhuleni community."

The operations method involved the trucks refuelling at municipal depots every morning, only to subsequently unload the fuel at a private bus depot and receive payment for the transaction.

Many social media users took to Facebook to voice their concerns that South Africa is facing.

Sandran Helen stated:

"There is such a lot of them everywhere. Greed and corruption is rife everywhere."

Mahlekwazintombi Kheyi Namba mentioned:

"Greedy to the core."

Tebogo Mahlomolapelo said:

"Essential workers are being underpaid."

Fuel theft poses a growing concern for South African fleets

According to Landmark Tracking, fuel consumption is a significant and vital operational expense for any vehicle fleet company; the implications are compounded when paired with the escalating costs of petrol and diesel.

For business owners or fleet managers, acquiring a comprehensive understanding of when, why and how fuel disappears is crucial to preventing additional losses and establishing a more secure and efficient fuel management system.

Petrol attendants confront non-paying customer in viral video

Previously, Briefly News reported that amid skyrocketing petrol prices, a video depicts an individual taking advantage of a petrol attendant, leaving them responsible for the bill.

According to a tweet, Thabo, the petrol attendant, apprehended a woman trying to leave without paying.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News