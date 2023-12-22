The African National Congress and Ezulweni settled out of court

This came after the company sent the sheriffs to Luthuli House to attach goods valued at over R100 million to compensate for the money the ruling party failed to pay

South Africans believed that the settlement may have come with more opportunities to do business with the ANC

The African National Congress settled out of court with Ezulweni Investments. The party announced on 22 December following a protracted court battle with the company. South Africans believed the deal may have included extra add-ons that the public may not be aware of.

ANC settles out of court with Ezulweni

According to eNCA, the ANC resolved the matter for the party's best interests. Their decision comes after the company took the ruling party to court for failing to pay for services rendered. The company, Ezulweni Investments, provided posters for the ANC's 2019 General Election campaign.

ANC was charged more than R100 million for the service Ezulweni rendered. The political party did not pay, and the company took the ANC to court. The court ruled in favour of Ezulweni, and a sheriff was sent to Luthuli House to attach goods worth the amount owed. The political party immediately appealed the ruling and managed to stop the sheriff dead in his tracks.

Netizens were sceptic of the deal

South Africans on Facebook believed that the ANC saw that they were not going to win.

Thulani KaMagalela said:

“They see elections nearing. They already stand a chance of dropping below 50 percent and could not afford to make things worse. Sadly, they could not do the same when they owed their employees.”

Sabda Mda was surprised.

“Well, that’s astonishing, purely because the Secretary General denied owing the entity and said that Ezulweni fabricated documents and worked with other corrupt members to sabotage the ANC.”

Katleho James pointed out:

“I am sure they realised that they would want and need Ezulweni’s services next year. That loudmouth of an SG lied on a public platform once more.”

Kanye Pamba pointed out:

“I hope whatever agreement they reach out does not involve more government tenders to the company.”

Matome Mathekga asked:

“Where is Mbalula, who claimed that the company is taking chances and that ANC doesn’t owe them anything? I am sure he was part of the negotiation team.”

Jacob Zuma was surprised that sheriffs went to Luthuli House

Similarly, Briefly News reported that former ANC president Jacob Zuma was surprised when he discovered that sheriffs were sent to Luthuli House.

This was after Ezulweni Investments were granted an order to attach goods worth over R100 million for the bill the ANC failed to pay.

South Africans laughed at Zuma's reactions and believed he was not expected to know what happened at the party.

