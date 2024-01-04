Two suspects were arrested for the murder of Machaka Radebe, which happened in December

The South African Police Service confirmed that the suspects will appear at the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court for their bail hearing

Briefly News spoke to the Youth Revolution and Women For Change, who welcomed the arrests and opposed bail

With eight years of experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

Youth Revolution called for the suspects arrested for Machaka Radebe's death to receive no bail. Images: Zouth Revolution

Source: Original

Two suspects linked to Bloemfontein high school pupil Machaka Radebe's death were arrested, appeared in court and are set to appear in court again. The South African Police Service allegedly traced them via SIM card, and they are set to appear for their bail hearing next week. Activist group Youth Revolution will protest on the day of the bail application to oppose bail.

Machaka's suspected killers arrested

The South African Police Service confirmed that 28-year-old and 40-year-old suspects were arrested on 28 December before the turn of the year. One was arrested in Bloemfontein, while the other was found driving between Dewetsdorp and Wepener in the Free State. They first appeared at the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 2 January, and their bail hearing was postponed to 8 January. Machaka Radebe was found dead two days after going missing from her home.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Suspects were found through her SIM

According to @theyouthrevolution.network, the police traced them using Machaka's SIM card. The organisation released a statement announcing their intention to oppose bail. They've emphasised that they should be denied bail to ensure they never see the light of day. View the Instagram post here.

Organisations speak to Briefly News about opposing bail

Women For Change Chairperson Sabrina Walter told Briefly News that they welcome the suspects' arrest.

“We are relieved to hear about the arrest of some suspects in the Machaka Radebes case. However, we hope and call for no bail to be granted at the court appearance on 8 January,” she said.

The Youth Revolution's Deputy Chairperson, Ayabulela Nkwakwa, told Briefly News they are happy with the case's outcome. Radebe'sThe organisation protested her death on 13 December.

“We commend the South African Police Service for their hard work and for being able to arrest the suspects. It also shows how much power the youth has in making a difference in our communities, even with just a mere peaceful protest. Our stance and voice is one: we want the suspects to be denied bail and we want a harsh sentencing for these suspects,” she said.

SA supports the call for no bail

Netizens supported the organisation and demanded that no bail be awarded to them.

S.shongwe asked:

“Why is the bail hearing even considered here?”

Shehzaad_duplessis said:

“There needs to be no bail for anyone accused of murder or r*pe!”

Moshe_seaneho remarked:

“Such heinous crimes these abominable people commit should be punished in the highest order.”

Lolo_kalane wrote:

“Life sentences for life.”

Poppy_pilane was clear:

“No bail.”

Matebalo_m added:

“They deserve life sentences.”

Machaka Radebe's mother calls for divine justice

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Machaka Radebe's mother and aunt called for divine justice for Machaka's death.

Machaka's funeral took place on 10 December, a little more than a week after she was murdered in Bloemfontein, Free State.

Her mother prayed that God bring justice to her daughter's death, and her aunt slammed netizens for posting about her death before the family could inform other relatives.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News