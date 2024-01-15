Professor Lourens van Staden steps in as acting chair for NSFAS, replacing Ernest Khosa on leave amid corruption allegations

Nzimande underscores that the acting chief's foremost focus is ensuring a smooth commencement of the academic year

The minister emphasised that the acting chair will actively engage in implementing the recommendations presented by the law firm Werkmans Attorneys

Higher Education Minister Nzimande states Professor Lourens van Staden, is to ensure a smooth start to the academic year. Image: @Official_TUT

Source: Twitter

Professor Lourens van Staden assumes the role of acting chairperson for the National Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) board, stepping in for Ernest Khosa, who took leave amid corruption allegations.

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande disclosed the appointment during a media briefing. Khosa went on leave last week following accusations from the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse, alleging kickbacks involving him, Nzimande, and the South African Communist Party from NSFAS service providers.

According to EWN, Nzimande emphasises the acting chief's top priority is ensuring a seamless start to the academic year.

I've already met with him for a briefing, underscoring the crucial need for NSFAS to prioritise readiness for the upcoming academic year in 2024."

Nzimande states that van Staden is assigned the responsibility of appointing a new CEO for the funding scheme, following the dismissal of Andile Nongogo.

The minister highlights that the acting chair will actively participate in executing the recommendations provided by the law firm, Werkmans Attorneys. The firm identified irregularities in the selection of service providers for the funding scheme's direct payment system.

Parliament urged for NSFAS system overhaul by political parties

According to SABC News, political parties in parliament demand an immediate revamp of the current NSFAS system amidst corruption allegations. Both Nzimande and Khosa deny receiving kickbacks from scheme service providers.

ACDP vice-president Wayne Thring suggests a re-evaluation of NSFAS's administrative approach.

"The ACDP advocates for a comprehensive restructuring of NSFAS administration, emphasizing the need for accountability through agencies like SIU, NPA, and SAPS. Corruption, especially at the expense of the vulnerable, must be met with consequences and adherence to the rule of law. If investigations substantiate the allegations, South Africans demand decisive action."

Mzansi is outraged by corruption at NSFAS

Hon Karabo Lerato Khakhau posted"

"This does not change the fact that NSFAS & DHET are still plagued by corruption."

Mashego MminaPhuthi expressed:

"We need to vote out these thieves guys."

President Ramaphosa suggests NSFAS fate tied to ANC's continuation in power

Previously, Briefly News reported that, As election day approaches, ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa warns that the country might worsen if the ANC loses power.

Speaking in Mbombela, he emphasised the potential consequences, stating that crucial programs like the National Student Financial Aid Scheme and social grants could be eliminated if the ANC fails to secure the majority vote.

