South Africa's first black neurosurgeon, Prof Mochichi Mokgokong, has sadly passed away

Mokgokong was renowned for separating conjoined twins in 1986, but his fame extends beyond the operating room

People on social media platforms are mourning the medical trailblazer and extending condolences to his family

SA's first black neurosurgeon Prof Mochichi Mokgokong passed away. Image: @HPCSA/Twitter and Stock photo/Getty

South Africa bids farewell to a medical icon, Professor Mochichi Mokgokong, the nation's first black neurosurgeon.

His contributions to the field are marked by groundbreaking surgeries and mentorship in the medical field.

Remembering a medical pioneer

Mokgokong gained acclaim as a member of the surgical team that successfully separated conjoined twins at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in 1986.

Mokgokong's legacy lives on

According to SABCNews, Mokgokong also trained and mentored over 15 neurosurgeons who continue his legacy.

The accolades bestowed upon Mokgokong, including the Tribute Achievers 2000 Health Category Award from President Thabo Mbeki, show the impact of his healthcare contributions.

SA mourns Prof Mochichi Mokgokong

As South Africa mourns the loss of Mokgokong, tributes are pouring in on social media.

Motea Rafapa said:

"Sad news but rest in eternal peace, Prof."

Bongani Mgubela posted:

"May Prof Mokgokong's soul RIP."

Sewela Matloha stated:

"I knew him from Legae Mediclinic. What a wonderful soul, may he rest in peace."

Themba Lucas Ludwala wrote:

"Condolences to his family and his friends."

Tshepo Sithale shared:

"He was and will still be the greatest to all of us. Black legend who surgically separated Siamese/ conjoined twins attached to the brain ( Mpho & Mphonyana) in 1988. You lived your race, Prof. Produced more than 30 black neurosurgeons in SA at MEDUNSA and UP. He was my teacher in 2006. Go well legend, son of the soil."

@Johny Buhyrwa added:

"Oh! Woof; the Library has gone R.I.P."

