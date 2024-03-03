The South African Police Service arrested a man in Benoni, Ekirhuleni, after he shot his son-in-law

the incident happened during an argument between the two after the man's daughter called him following a fight she had with her husband

south Africans were curious about the case and asked a lot of questions relating to the incident

EKURHULENI– A Benoni, Ekurhuleni man got himself involved in a fight between his daughter and her husband, and in the process, he shot his son-in-law, putting him in jail and trouble.

Man shoots son-in-law

According to the South African Police Service, the 42-year-old man shot his son-in-law after his daughter called him. This was because she and her husband got into a heated argument. The man arrived and threatened his son-in-law with his firearm. The two struggled, and the gun went off, shooting the son-in-law. The cops also found unlicenced firearms and ammunition in his house. His firearms were confiscated, and he was arrested.

Mzabnsi has questions

Netizens had a lot of questions about the incident on Facebook.

Thabang Tsie said:

"Assuming they dated for five years before getting married at age 20. that implies they started dating at the age of 15."

Kenneth Roman said:

"This guy is connected. I would not feel safe if I was the son-in-law."

Siyabnga Waren Maphamela asked:

"A 42-year-old father-in-law. How old is his daughter?"

Bekezela Mkhwanazi asked:

"What will happen now to the daughter because she is the one who initiated the problem?"

Christopher Sibisi:

"The wife must also be arrested."

Police officer killed after killing two people in KZN

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a police officer from KwaZulu-Natal was killed after he killed two people.

The officer allegedly approached a young woman, who turned down his advances. He insulted her, and she insulted him back.

The officer assaulted her, and she ran home. Her uncle came out with a knife, and the cop shot and killed him. The uncle's mother came out and shot the cop. While the cop was falling, he shot the old woman, and they both died.

